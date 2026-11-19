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You can definitely enjoy Jason and Lucia's story on an Xbox One, but how much it costs to play it all might be the sticking point.

One of the lingering questions about GTA 6 is how it plays over the cloud. In this instance we're limited entirely to playing on Xbox consoles right now, with it blocked from PC and mobile.

But that does also mean if you don't have an Xbox Series X|S console and you're still using an Xbox One, you're not totally frozen out. Xbox One consoles can stream titles from Xbox Cloud Gaming, and that includes GTA 6 now it has been released globally.

In the name of science and definitely not in the name of having an excuse to keep playing GTA 6 during the work day, I fired up my trusty old Xbox One X and took it for a spin around the streets of Leonida.

I certainly won't be swapping my Xbox Series X to play this way, but you know what? It's actually pretty good, assuming you're OK with the limitations. But the queue times haven't even been that bad.

Even at 1080p GTA 6 on Xbox Cloud Gaming is perfectly enjoyable, but it looks a lot better if you can stream it at 1440p with a higher bitrate. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The main one is the graphical fidelity. GTA 6 is one of the best-looking games I've ever laid my eyes on, and you just can't replicate that fully through the cloud.

It's not that it suddenly looks bad, because it doesn't, but it's not as sharp as playing it natively. Your web connection will also factor into this, but the overall impression is that it looks as if you just turned the sharpness down. Everything's clear and colorful, but it definitely doesn't have the same edge.

It's most noticeable the finer detail for me. GTA 6 has some of the most amazing detail I've ever seen in a video game and when you switch to playing via the cloud, it's just not quite as spectacular. But if you don't have anything to compare to, I don't think you'll be disappointed at all.

It doesn't look quite as spectacular through the cloud even at 1440p, but it's still very good. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Fast-paced scenes also suffer from losing detail and occasionally getting that dreaded blocky effect where everything isn't rendering in properly, which also happens in darker scenes.

You just need to keep your expectations in check. This is an incredibly detailed game with a lot of fast action moments, and the cloud will reduce the quality of some of those.

Actually playing the game, though, is great. I've had a few instances of obvious input lag, usually causing me to spear my vehicle into a wall, but otherwise it's been flawless. It doesn't feel any different really to playing it natively on my Series X.

Admittedly I'm blessed with a good internet connection and low ping, but if the conditions are right, this game is absolutely enjoyable through the cloud.

Playing GTA 6 on Xbox Cloud Gaming with Xbox One - YouTube Watch On

The video above is a sample of footage captured from playing GTA 6 using Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Xbox One. I've left the performance overlay on so you can see what it was doing. I've tested it at both 1080p and 1440p, and obviously the latter looks better and preserves details best, with both resolution and a higher bitrate on its side.

Honestly, it's really good; that's about all I have to say about it. If you're unable to play it on the current-gen consoles, it's a perfectly viable alternative to do it this way if you're happy to give up some absolute quality. If you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which unlocks the best quality streams, you'll have the best time by far.

The biggest issue will be that the most cloud gaming we get on any Xbox Game Pass subscription now is 15 hours.

That maximum 15 hours of included playtime for Xbox Cloud Gaming is probably the biggest hurdle in a game of this magnitude. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I've played about 6 hours of GTA 6 so far, and I'm still in chapter 1. Reviewers such as our own Jez Corden have put in excess of 100 hours into the game just to clear the story, with far more time required to get the 100% completion.

That 15 hours isn't going to go very far, so you're looking at the price of the game, plus the price of additional time. With 50 hours going for $12, you're likely looking at paying out an additional $24 at least, depending on how much free time you get on your Game Pass subscription.

But the point is that it's possible, which is more than can be said on the other console platform GTA 6 launched on. It's more than good enough that if it's the only way you can play, you'll still be able to enjoy yourself and take in this once in a generation masterpiece. And that's all that really matters, right?

Grand Theft Auto 6 (code in box): $79.99 at Amazon "A game so good I asked our tech team if I could somehow give it 11/10. GTA 6 is an absolute masterclass in genre-mashing. With meticulous detailing and levels of immersion that almost feel dangerous, it's steeped in steamy satire — with story beats that often cut close to home as they relish in laugh-out-loud absurdity." - Jez Corden, Windows Central

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