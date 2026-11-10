Grand Theft Auto 6 will be playable on Xbox Cloud Gaming — but there are a few catches
Grand Theft Auto 6 has been confirmed for cloud gaming on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One — just be aware that if you notice lower graphics, it's perfectly normal as Cloud games usually run on Series S graphical settings.
(November 10, 2026, 12:20 EST): In addition to Grand Theft Auto 6, other Rockstar Games titles like Grand Theft Auto 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more will receive Xbox Cloud Gaming support over the coming months as part of Xbox's 10-year partnership with Take-Two (via Xbox Wire).
Fans of Xbox Cloud Gaming, I have good news for you. Today Rockstar Games has announced that, in addition to being available for pre-loading, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be playable via Xbox Cloud on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
Do note that, like most Xbox Cloud Gaming titles, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be utilizing the Xbox Series S's graphical settings, so the resolution will be lower compared to running locally on Xbox Series X. Xbox Cloud Gaming servers typically use the Xbox Series S mode to save on video encoding bandwidth, as Xbox Series X versions take anywhere up to 4x more compute, and most people don't have the speed or locality to run cloud titles at 4K typically anyway.
In addition, Grand Theft Auto 6 will support Remote Play on Xbox and PlayStation consoles to stream to devices like PCs, TVs, and mobile devices. Weirdly, though, GTA 6 will not be available via Xbox Cloud Gaming to mobile, TV, or PC devices ... making it one of the only games (as far as we can tell, the ONLY Xbox Cloud game?) with this arbitrary restriction.
No PC or mobile support cloud via Xbox Cloud Gaming
Indeed, confirming earlier reports, note Grand Theft Auto 6's Xbox Cloud Gaming compatibility is only limited to Xbox consoles. This means you can't stream it on PC or mobile devices via the cloud.
It does however, give Xbox One users the chance to jump in. The Xbox One launched originally back in 2013, and still has hundreds of thousands of active users according to our sources. Given that Xbox Series X|S consoles and PS5s are extortionately expensive right now, meeting as many players where they are is a great bet.
It is, however, painfully weird that Take Two and Xbox aren't meeting the potential audience across Xbox Cloud Gaming compatible TVs and mobile devices. We've reached out to Microsoft to comment on exactly why this unique restriction is in place.
Don't forget to check out our GTA 6 pre-order guide for retailer links and gift card strategies so you can save a few extra dollars before Grand Theft Auto 6 finally launches on November 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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