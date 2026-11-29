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RTX Spark laptops are all the craze right now, but are usually super expensive, which means it's wise to wait for deal events such as Cyber Monday to grab one. I've found this Best Buy deal that slashes $500 off one of the best RTX Spark laptops you can get right now, the HP OmniBook 16.

Save 19% ($600) HP OmniBook Ultra 16: was $3,199 now $2,599 at Best Buy The HP OmniBook Ultra 16 is an incredible Windows 11 laptop with a premium chassis, large OLED display, large haptic trackpad and excellent keyboard, and the most powerful Windows on Arm chip under the hood with RTX Spark.

Bringing RTX Spark into reasonably priced territory

When RTX Spark laptops first launched last month, it was widely agreed that these laptops were too expensive for most people. With Cyber Monday deals now in full swing, we're starting to see those prices come down to a more reasonable level.

This HP OmniBook Ultra is excellent, but at $3,199, it was hard to recommend. With a $600 discount bringing it down to $2599, this is a much more recommendable product, being cheaper than the new MacBook Pro with OLED while rocking an incredible, larger display and excellent chassis. It also has touch!

Ports wise, we have two USB-A and two USB-C ports, along with a full-sized HDMI port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Pretty much everything you could need from a laptop designed for professional creativity workflows.

On the inside, we have the more powerful RTX Spark 20-core SoC, paired with 32GB RAM and 1TB storage. This is a beast of a PC, perfect for intensive photoshop and video editing workflows, data crunching, and 3D modelling. It'll also be able the play some games!

The only thing it can't do is run large language models locally, due to its 32GB RAM which is more than enough for most tasks, just not local AI. So if you're a creative professional, the HP OmniBook Ultra 16 is a great buy with great battery life and performance.

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