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RTX Spark laptops are expensive, which means it's up to events like Black Friday to make them more affordable for many of us. The good news is Best Buy has finally slashed prices on some RTX Spark laptops, including the ASUS ProArt P14, which is $200 off this weekend only.

Save 8% ($200) ASUS ProArt P14 (RTX Spark 18-core): was $2,599 now $2,399 at Best Buy The ASUS ProArt P14 combines NVIDIA's powerful RTX Spark platform with up to 128GB of unified memory, outstanding OLED displays, superb thermals, and a remarkably thin chassis. It's an extraordinary Windows workstation, built for professionals and creatives who need power on the go.

This is the cheapest RTX Spark laptop I've seen yet

We reviewed both the ASUS ProArt and Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra earlier this year, and came away thinking the ProArt was the better choice out of the two. Today, I'd say the ASUS ProArt is probably the best RTX Spark laptop you can buy, thanks to its design and specs.

It has an incredible 3K OLED touchscreen display, great built-in speakers, an incredible keyboard and large trackpad, and plenty of ports to boot. It also has a haptic touchpad, which is one of the largest you'll find on an RTX Spark laptop right now.

On the inside, it has the 18-core RTX Spark SoC with 24GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. This is the machine you want for any creative professional workflows such as heavy photoshop or video editing, 3D modelling, and rendering. It can even do some light gaming if you want.

All that power is housed in a thin and light chassis, something that up until RTX Spark wasn't possible in the Windows space. Most PCs that carry this level of power are much thicker and heavier, so it's great to see such power offered in a thin and light such as the ProArt P14.

If you've been wanting to dip your toes into the world of RTX Spark, this deal is currently the cheapest way to do that.

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