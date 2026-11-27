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Black Friday is in full swing, and plenty of PC and Xbox peripherals are seeing price cuts, including the chunky, translucent green mechanical keyboard that's been permanently on my desk since I reviewed it.

I’ve tested a fair few keyboards in my time at Windows Central, yet this 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard (Xbox Edition) is my daily driver. Right now, it’s down to $107.54 on Amazon (10% off its typical $119.99 price).



Full transparency: that isn't quite as cheap as the 25% discount it saw during October's Big Deal Days, when I originally reviewed it. Even so, it’s still worth every single cent, and if you’ve been eyeing the matching accessories, Black Friday discounts on the mouse and controller actually let you snag the entire bundle for just $200.52.

CELEBRATE XBOX 25 Save $12.45 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard for Windows and Android, Xbox Edition: was $119.99 now $107.54 at Amazon "The 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard Xbox Edition is just perfect for anyone who holds a soft spot for early 2000s gaming tech, translucent and chunky. I can't wait to sink many hours into WoW Forever on it and live out my millennial retirement-home dreams.



It looks like a collector's edition item without the price tag you would normally expect, while managing to also be built to last and something I want to keep on using (not just take pretty pictures of for Instagram). If you want a desk setup that brings a smile to your face every time you sit down to type or game, this obnoxiously green and thicc beast is worth every cent.." — ME Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Get the whole bundle, as the mouse and controller are actually pretty cheap for Black Friday

Why this setup is still worth every cent

If you have any fondness for the original 2001 translucent green Xbox aesthetic, this keyboard is an absolute joy to look at and type on. The board feels hefty, solid, and durable on the desk, with tactile physical dials for adjusting volume and switching between Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired USB-C connections.

Out of the box, the stock switches deliver a deeply satisfying clickety-clackety feel with zero noticeable input lag, and the hot-swappable PCB means tinkerers can easily swap switches down the line. My personal favorite party trick remains the giant programmable Dual Super Buttons; I have mine mapped to instantly grab screenshots while streaming. There's also a dedicated Xbox button right on the board to summon the Windows Game Bar in a snap.

To keep things honest, I will repeat the one minor gripe from my review: the super-matte keycaps are absolute magnets for finger oils, so you’ll want to keep a microfiber cloth nearby if you hate seeing shiny keys. It’s a tiny trade-off for how good it looks, though, especially if you keep the RGB backlighting set to a clean white glow rather than a busy rainbow.

What really makes this a good deal is grabbing them all together; while the keyboard isn't as cheap as I've seen it, I spotted via Amazon's "Frequently bought together" pricing that the bundle is a great deal. With the 8BitDo Retro R8 Mouse dipping to $47.99 (complete with its own charging dock) and the 8BitDo Ultimate 3-Mode Controller in Jade dropping to $44.99, you can outfit your entire desk in matching Team Green nostalgia for $200.52, roughly what a single high-end Razer keyboard costs at full price.

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