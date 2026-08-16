Keyboard switches used to be a fairly niche topic. Enthusiasts knew what they wanted and sought it out, while more casual gamers and typists just went with what seemed best.

I'm talking about the feel, the sound, and the speed — not to forget pricing, durability, hot-swap support, and layout, especially when getting into gaming keyboards.

But the days of switches being an enthusiast's niche are over. Hall Effect and optical switches are enjoying a mainstream push, especially in gaming hardware, and the less flashy keyboards for office work are also seeing some major upgrades.

These advancements can make buying a new keyboard in 2026 a confusing endeavor. You step away for a few months, and it feels like there's a completely new set of literature to read up on.

I'm here to lay out the main types of different keyboard switches you may encounter, helping you get the perfect hardware for your needs.

What are mechanical keyboard switches?

A Razer BlackWidow V4 with its keycaps removed to show off the mechanical switches. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Mechanical switches are the baseline for keyboards. When the keycap is pressed, a stem compresses a spring, and two separate metal contacts touch to complete a circuit and let your PC know you've performed a keystroke.

Mechanical boards are popular because they allow for quick swapping of keycaps (and in many cases, the switches themselves) without needing any special tools. If you're just starting on your path down the keyboard rabbit hole, a mechanical option is likely your best bet.

You might have heard of Cherry MX before, and that's because it's the company that essentially created the mechanical keyboard in the 1980s. It's still the default switch today, with many competitors attempting to outdo its creations.

There are three basic versions of mechanical switches that you'll most often encounter when shopping: Linear, Tactile, and Clicky.

Linear switches

Linear switches offer a smooth feel from the top through to the bottom. There's no noticeable bump when you hit the actuation point (in this case, the two metal contacts coming together), and there's minimal noise while typing.

Cherry MX Red and Cherry MX Black switches are probably best known, but there are also Speed Silver, Silent Red, and Low Profile Speed options.

Linear switches are great for PC gaming because they're generally faster and more consistent when the action gets going. The fact that they don't make noise is also a boon, especially if you're gaming in a shared space.

Tactile switches

The Keychron Q6 Pro's tactile switches are an excellent option for gaming or for work. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

Tactile switches are a common ground between linear and clicky. They offer a small, noticeable bump at the actuation point without adding a loud click.

Cherry MX Brown is the classic example of a tactile switch. They're sought after by gamers and typists alike who prefer having that little bit of pressure to let them know that a keystroke has been made.

Clicky switches

Clicky switches are what I consider the "extreme" version. They offer the same noticeable bump as tactile switches when the actuation point is hit, but a loud click follows.

Some typists and gamers prefer the heavier feel and the loud click (especially if you're going for a retro vibe), but that audible feedback can definitely get annoying over time.

Cherry MX Blue switches are the default example here, but there are also Green and Ultra Low Profile clicky switches to watch out for.

75% Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming: at Dell It's a result of a collaboration between Alienware and over 100 esports athletes, and it's a genuine step up over the company's previous products. Build quality is exceptional, typing feels great, and gaming performance is flawless.

Cherry MX's competition in the mechanical market

The Glorious GMMK 3 Pro is available will classic MX or Hall Effect switches. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

Cherry MX remains the brand that's best known, and it has been upgrading its switches to better compete with new competitors. For example, its MX2A lineup with a redesigned stem helps make its switches feel a lot smoother.

This innovation to compete is driven by companies like Gateron, Kailh, and Glorious that have jumped on expiring patents to create their own mechanical switches. They generally fall into the same three basic mechanical switch categories, so it's not too difficult to figure out what's best for you.

What are optical keyboard switches?

Optical switches on the IOGear HVER PRO X gaming keyboard. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Optical keyboard switches are a lot like their mechanical counterparts. They use the same stem-and-spring setup, but there are no metal contacts to form a circuit when pressed.

Instead, optical switches place a beam of infrared light below each key. When you press a keycap, that beam is interrupted, and your PC recognizes a keystroke.

The main benefits of an optical switch are durability and response. There are no metal contacts to wear out, and keypresses are usually registered just a bit faster.

The Razer Huntsman V3 Pro features optical keyboard switches. (Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

When I think of optical switches, I usually think of Razer. It's the brand spearheading this tech most of the time; its Analog Optical Gen-2 switches in the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro are a perfect example. There are, however, competing brands.

Optical switches offer things like adjustable actuation (making keys easier or harder to register keystrokes) and rapid trigger mode (allowing for faster repeated presses).

Most optical switches are hot-swappable like their mechanical counterparts. However, the main catch is that optical switches can't be added to mechanical keyboards, and vice versa, due to different circuit technology underlying each option.

Optical Razer Huntsman V3 Pro: at Razer Razer's Huntsman V3 Pro uses optical switches for improved durability and performance, making it a particularly excellent option for gamers who don't want to spend extra on Hall Effect hardware.

What are Hall Effect keyboard switches?

The Razer Huntsman V3 HE Magnetic Mini keyboard with Hall Effect switches. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

I first began hearing about "Hall Effect" to do with controller joysticks some years ago, but the tech actually originated with keyboards way back in the 1960s. Hall Effect seems to have now become the upgrade choice for many gamers in 2026.

Hall Effect works by placing a magnet in the switch's stem. A separate sensor measures how far the switch travels based on magnetic strength, meaning there's no actual physical or optical activation required.

This opens Hall Effect switches up to far more customization options than mechanical or optical hardware. Actuation distances can be fine-tuned, often as low as 0.1 mm, as in the Razer Huntsman V3 HE Magnetic we recently reviewed.

Because Hall Effect switches offer such tight customization and because there are fewer mechanical parts to wear out, they're becoming much more popular in PC gaming circles.

It was Wooting that really kicked this category off in the early 2020s, but since then, companies like SteelSeries, ASUS, Corsair, Keychron, Logitech, and the aforementioned Razer have jumped into the market.

TKL Razer Huntsman V3 HE Magnetic TKL 8KHz: at Razer With adjustable actuation from 0.1–4.0 mm, Rapid Trigger, Snap Tap, Snap Flex and Dynamic Keystroke, Razer’s HE Magnetic TKL give players granular control over inputs and movement — and back it with factory calibration, a 100‑million keystroke rating and on-demand recalibration via Synapse.

What are Topre switches?

The RealForce RGB is a Topre keyboard we reviewed in 2020.

The final switch category I'm covering separately is Topre. These are capacitive switches designed by a Japanese company of the same name, and they're proving to be popular amongst people who type all day every day.

They work by combining a rubber dome on top of a spring. A sensor detects when the dome compresses (aka when you press down on the keycap) and registers a keystroke. It's a lot like Hall Effect, where there's no circuit to complete, but they have a softer feel that doesn't bottom out as hard.

Keyboards using Topre switches, like those from RealForce, are generally more expensive, but for some people, that extra money might save them from serious typing fatigue.

Other types of switches worth mentioning

The switches I mentioned above are the major options you'll find when shopping for a new keyboard. But there are a few others worth mentioning.

Mechanical, optical, and Hall Effect switches sometimes come in a low-profile option, which just means that the keycaps are not nearly as high. You'll sometimes find these keyboards installed in high-end gaming laptops, but there are plenty of standalone options available as well.

For budget keyboards, you're almost always going to find membrane or scissor switches in play. They're generally quiet, cheap, and relatively comfortable. The big problem? They don't usually last nearly as long, and they don't feel nearly as nice to type on.

Which type of keyboard switch should you buy?

The ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme Edition 20 mechanical keyboard is one of the most expensive on the market today, but not because of its switches. (Image credit: Future)

So, with all the keyboard switch info in mind, which one should you buy? Our guides to the best keyboards and best gaming keyboards are great places to start, but let me break it down into the different categories of PC users who care most about their hardware.

Competitive PC gamers should seriously consider investing in a Hall Effect keyboard. They're more durable, they offer extreme precision, and they can be customized to your liking. Optical switches can also do a great job here if you'd rather skip the magnetic setup.

Casual PC gamers might want to splurge on Hall Effect or optical switches, and there's nothing wrong with that. But for the majority, classic mechanical switches, whether linear, clicky, or tactile, will do a great job of keeping up with repeated keypresses. You won't have to spend as much, and you can still have a lot of fun customizing your board.

For professional typists or programmers, I recommend a tactile mechanical switch. You still get a comfortable setup and extra durability, without all the extra noise that might annoy you or those around you over time. If you have the budget, this is where Topre switches can also be super appreciated.

And if you're on a budget, you can always check out a cheaper mechanical switch. There are plenty of options available at the low end of the market. And if you really don't care? Just get a cheapo membrane keyboard and forget everything you just read.

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