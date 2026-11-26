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Razer makes great gaming hardware. We should know: Windows Central has tested just about everything we can get our hands on from the brand, and the Wolverine controllers are no exception! Plus, one of the best parts about its Xbox controllers is that they work out of the box with a Windows 11 gaming PC.

Now, the wired variant of its Wolverine V3 controller (Tournament Edition) is only $59.99 at Amazon (down from $99.99) as part of Amazon's ongoing Black Friday deals event. That includes both the black and white models, which function identically, with extra back buttons and shoulder buttons; it's just preference.

What about the Wolverine V3 Pro?

(Image credit: Windows Central (Richard Devine) | Razer)

If you'd rather have a more traditional, wireless Xbox controller for consoles and PC, then Razer's Wolverine V3 Pro is $135.99 at Amazon, down from $199.99, and we called it "the closest thing we have to Xbox controller perfection right now" in our review. It's a $76 difference for the privilege, but we had plenty of praise for it upon release, so it's definitely worth considering.

You can use the Wolverine V3 Pro with a USB-C cable, which essentially has it functioning just like the wired Tournament Edition above, but if you're going down that route, I'd just nudge you towards the cheaper version anyway. There's also the Wolverine V4 Pro successor on the market, but it's still full price on Amazon, and this V3 discount is far easier to recommend.

Do I need Amazon Prime for this deal? No. The Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition (and Pro) controller discounts are available to anyone without an Amazon Prime membership — though subscribers regularly have faster delivery options available. As Black Friday continues, we'll likely see Prime-exclusive deals, but this isn't one of them.

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