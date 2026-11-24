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GEEKOM has several mini PCs discounted ahead of Black Friday, but you don't need to sort through all of them. We've picked out four models worth considering, covering everything from affordable home-office PCs to much more powerful systems capable of heavier workloads and some 1080p gaming.

The standout is the GEEKOM A8 Max, a Ryzen 7-powered mini PC that our Managing Editor Ben Wilson continues to use regularly despite having a full gaming desktop nearby. It's dropping from $799.00 to $679.15 on Amazon, provided you use the promo code "WCGMBD8M" during checkout.

Save 15% ($119.85) Geekom A8 Max (Ryzen 7 8745HS, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): was $799 now $679.15 at Amazon Use the promo code "WCGMBD8M" during checkout to reduce the price from $799 to $679.15 at Amazon.



"I've had the A8 Max on my desk for ages now, and I'm still opting for it over my gaming desktop on regular occasions. It's just a massively capable box, and yes, it runs games if you really want it to." — Ben Wilson, Senior Editor

What makes the Geekom A8 MAX special?

Diagonal view of the Geekom IT13 Max. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

The Geekom A8 MAX is one of the best mini-PCs on the market that will demolish your daily Excel spreadsheet quotas, open up a million web browser tabs for research, and has the capability to run casual and mid-level 1080p games while you're on breaks.

This is because this configuration comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS CPU paired with an AMD Radeon 780M GPU to help boost its performance for such tasks.

Other notable features include dual DDR SO-DIMM slots to fit more RAM up to 128GB for faster processing speed, a big 1TB SSD so you can fit tons of vital documents, videos, and photos for work, and an advanced IceBlast 2.0 cooling system to keep it nice and cool during long working hours to prevent throttling.

On top of that, the Geekom IT13 MAX has a massive plethora of ports, including: two 40Gbps USB4 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, an SD card reader, and eight USB ports.

Alternative mini-PCs

The other alternative mini-PCs on sale include the less expensive and extremely quiet Geekom A5 2027 Edition Mini PC for $499 at Amazon, and the business-focused, premium Geekom IT13 MAX for $699.99 at Amazon, for example.

Is it worth waiting until Black Friday for a killer deal? With Black Friday starting a few days from now, on November 27, 2026, it's recommended to take advantage of these deals now, as they're unlikely to get any lower unless they persist and change on Cyber Monday, November 30, 2026.

When does Cyber Monday start? Cyber Monday starts on November 30, 2026, following Black Friday, with its promotional messaging usually shifting quickly away from Black Friday in the early hours of Saturday morning, November 29. It's expected to last only for a single day, but we've seen discounts extend further into the week in previous years.

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