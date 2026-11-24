I found 4 GEEKOM mini PCs worth buying this Black Friday, with massive savings of up to 30%
From affordable office machines to powerful Ryzen 7 and Core Ultra 9 systems, we picked the GEEKOM mini PC deals actually worth your attention.
GEEKOM has several mini PCs discounted ahead of Black Friday, but you don't need to sort through all of them. We've picked out four models worth considering, covering everything from affordable home-office PCs to much more powerful systems capable of heavier workloads and some 1080p gaming.
The standout is the GEEKOM A8 Max, a Ryzen 7-powered mini PC that our Managing Editor Ben Wilson continues to use regularly despite having a full gaming desktop nearby. It's dropping from $799.00 to $679.15 on Amazon, provided you use the promo code "WCGMBD8M" during checkout.
Use the promo code "WCGMBD8M" during checkout to reduce the price from $799 to $679.15 at Amazon.
"I've had the A8 Max on my desk for ages now, and I'm still opting for it over my gaming desktop on regular occasions. It's just a massively capable box, and yes, it runs games if you really want it to." — Ben Wilson, Senior Editor
What makes the Geekom A8 MAX special?
The Geekom A8 MAX is one of the best mini-PCs on the market that will demolish your daily Excel spreadsheet quotas, open up a million web browser tabs for research, and has the capability to run casual and mid-level 1080p games while you're on breaks.
This is because this configuration comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS CPU paired with an AMD Radeon 780M GPU to help boost its performance for such tasks.
Other notable features include dual DDR SO-DIMM slots to fit more RAM up to 128GB for faster processing speed, a big 1TB SSD so you can fit tons of vital documents, videos, and photos for work, and an advanced IceBlast 2.0 cooling system to keep it nice and cool during long working hours to prevent throttling.
On top of that, the Geekom IT13 MAX has a massive plethora of ports, including: two 40Gbps USB4 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, an SD card reader, and eight USB ports.
Alternative mini-PCs
The other alternative mini-PCs on sale include the less expensive and extremely quiet Geekom A5 2027 Edition Mini PC for $499 at Amazon, and the business-focused, premium Geekom IT13 MAX for $699.99 at Amazon, for example.
"With its 15-watt chip and IceBlast 3.0 cooling, the A5 2027 Edition is aimed squarely at desks, reception areas and back offices where a quiet machine matters more than outright speed." ~ Mark Pickavance, tech writer at TechRadar
TechRadar Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
💰UK Deal: £424.15 at Amazon
Use the promo code "WCGMBD5P" during checkout to reduce the discounted price further to $482 at Amazon.
"The A5 Pro handles everything the home office demands quietly and without fuss. The premium aluminium build, dual-channel RAM, and connectivity options make it a compact and well-equipped machine for the size and price." ~ Alastair Jennings, tech writer at TechRadar
TechRadar Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
💰UK Deal: £385.65 at Amazon
"This is a very capable and solidly built mini PC (..) The Ultra 9 185H performs as expected, and for office and light creative work, the IT13 Max is an excellent option." — Alastair Jennings, Tech Writer at TechRadar
TechRadar review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
💰UK Deal: £599 at Amazon
Is it worth waiting until Black Friday for a killer deal?
With Black Friday starting a few days from now, on November 27, 2026, it's recommended to take advantage of these deals now, as they're unlikely to get any lower unless they persist and change on Cyber Monday, November 30, 2026.
When does Cyber Monday start?
Cyber Monday starts on November 30, 2026, following Black Friday, with its promotional messaging usually shifting quickly away from Black Friday in the early hours of Saturday morning, November 29. It's expected to last only for a single day, but we've seen discounts extend further into the week in previous years.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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