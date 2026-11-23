Click for next article

TL;DR NVIDIA's board has voted unanimously to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, President, and board member.

It hasn't been two weeks since NVIDIA CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang stunned the tech world with a public resignation, and it's now been announced that he's returning to the company effective immediately.

As stated in a public press release from the NVIDIA newsroom, "Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board."

NVIDIA's board of directors apparently "voted unanimously" to see Huang return to the company he helped create in 1993, following "input from senior levels of United States government."

Huang is quoted in the press release as saying:

I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. Jensen Huang

Did NVIDIA just save NVIDIA?

NVIDIA's stock jumped significantly at the news of Huang's return as CEO and President. (Image credit: Getty Images | VCG)

I'll be honest; I wasn't expecting Jensen Huang to return to NVIDIA. Interim CEO Colette Kress last week made it seem like everything was under control, while NVIDIA's board also didn't seem to be keen on reinstatement.

That's clearly changed this morning. As part of Huang's reinstatement, NVIDIA says it has created new oversight measures to prevent this situation from playing out again. An investigation into Huang's actions leading up to his cancelled resignation is expected to continue.

NVIDIA's stock price jumped about 31% today (at the time of writing) upon the news of Huang's return going public.

NVIDIA's GeForce lineup feels (somewhat) stable again

NVIDIA's RTX 5090 is no longer available to buy new. (Image credit: Windows Central | Ben Wilson)

This is a huge reversal, to put it mildly, and below all of the socio-political reverberations it's causing, it is no doubt giving PC gamers a bit of renewed hope for the future of high-end gaming GPUs.

I'm talking mostly about stability. NVIDIA's top-tier GPUs like the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 are already basically impossible to buy, and Huang's exit was making me worried about the rest of the GeForce lineup.

Huang has been NVIDIA's leader since its beginning, and despite the company's revenue now coming overwhelmingly from the side that makes AI chips, it seems like he's the best hope for keeping gamers — who helped build his empire before AI was a thing — supplied with GPUs.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.