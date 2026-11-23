I just fell back in love with Windows 8 because of this browser extension
Metro Start recreates the tiled experience of Windows 8 and Windows Phone as your browser's new tab page.
I thought I was over the tiled interface of Windows 8 and Windows Phone. As a user of Windows 11 and iOS, I'm quite used to static icons rather than tiles. Tiles are dated, I thought. Then, I was sent a link to the Metro Start browser extension.
What caught me off guard was how quickly Metro Start reminded me why I liked Windows 8 in the first place. A good Start screen can fit a lot of information on one page.
Metro Start replicates the tiled interface of Windows 8, but as a new tab page in your browser. It's a Chrome extension, meaning it also works in Microsoft Edge, Brave, and just about any browser apart from Mozilla Firefox (there is a Firefox extension called Metro Start, but I believe it is completely unrelated).
Metro Start is more than just some website shortcuts placed inside squares and rectangles. It's a home page for your browser that aligns with the Metro design language that Microsoft used on some of its most iconic devices. Lovers of Zune, Windows Phone, Windows 8, and even Xbox will feel at home using Metro Start.
You can pin tiles, folders, or games to Metro Start. The page also shows widgets of your choice along the bottom.
Of course, Metro Start is not an exact replica of Windows 8. But it is a reminder of a different time for personal computing. Playing around with the extension reminded me of trying to create the perfect Start screen on my Lumia 930 or Surface Pro 2.
With a bit of effort, you can make an attractive and functional home page for your browser. Metro Start supports a variety of tile sizes and theme colors. You can also set icons to be a site icon, letter, or a custom image.
Metro is a fascinating part of Microsoft's history that is explored in a new documentary. Metro Start was first flagged to us in the comment section of our post about the Metro UI documentary. Shout out to socalnighter for raising it to our attention.
Many view Windows 8 and Windows Phone as failures, but to quote The Vision, "there is grace in their failing... a thing isn't beautiful because it lasts."
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Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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