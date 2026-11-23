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Metro Start won't replace Windows 8, but it captures enough of Microsoft's Metro era to make longtime fans feel right at home.

I thought I was over the tiled interface of Windows 8 and Windows Phone. As a user of Windows 11 and iOS, I'm quite used to static icons rather than tiles. Tiles are dated, I thought. Then, I was sent a link to the Metro Start browser extension.

What caught me off guard was how quickly Metro Start reminded me why I liked Windows 8 in the first place. A good Start screen can fit a lot of information on one page.

Metro Start replicates the tiled interface of Windows 8, but as a new tab page in your browser. It's a Chrome extension, meaning it also works in Microsoft Edge, Brave, and just about any browser apart from Mozilla Firefox (there is a Firefox extension called Metro Start, but I believe it is completely unrelated).

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Metro Start is more than just some website shortcuts placed inside squares and rectangles. It's a home page for your browser that aligns with the Metro design language that Microsoft used on some of its most iconic devices. Lovers of Zune, Windows Phone, Windows 8, and even Xbox will feel at home using Metro Start.

You can pin tiles, folders, or games to Metro Start. The page also shows widgets of your choice along the bottom.

Of course, Metro Start is not an exact replica of Windows 8. But it is a reminder of a different time for personal computing. Playing around with the extension reminded me of trying to create the perfect Start screen on my Lumia 930 or Surface Pro 2.

With a bit of effort, you can make an attractive and functional home page for your browser. Metro Start supports a variety of tile sizes and theme colors. You can also set icons to be a site icon, letter, or a custom image.

TRAILER | Metro UI: How a Bold Design Language Changed Everything - YouTube Watch On

Metro is a fascinating part of Microsoft's history that is explored in a new documentary. Metro Start was first flagged to us in the comment section of our post about the Metro UI documentary. Shout out to socalnighter for raising it to our attention.

Many view Windows 8 and Windows Phone as failures, but to quote The Vision, "there is grace in their failing... a thing isn't beautiful because it lasts."

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