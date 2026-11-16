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For anyone who lived through the Windows Phone era, Metro (later called Modern UI) was more than Microsoft's latest design language. It was a statement.

Microsoft spent years being accused of following the rest of the technology industry, but with Metro, the company took a very different path. Typography became part of the interface. Content pushed aside ornamental chrome. Motion wasn't simply decoration. Even the edges of the screen became part of the experience, with text and imagery deliberately disappearing beyond them to suggest that there was more waiting for you.

It was bold, occasionally divisive, and absolutely Microsoft.

Now, nearly two decades after some of those ideas started taking shape, my longtime acquaintance David V. Kimball has made what I believe may be the first truly definitive documentary about where Metro came from, the people responsible for it, and how its influence spread across Microsoft.

And after watching the teaser and following this project as David has worked on it over the years, I think it finally gives this fascinating era of Microsoft history something it has never really had: closure.

The story of Metro, told by the people who built it

TRAILER | Metro UI: How a Bold Design Language Changed Everything - YouTube Watch On

As noted in the video description, the documentary traces Microsoft's evolving design ambitions from Encarta and Media Center through Zune, Windows Phone, Windows 8, Xbox, and beyond.

More importantly, David went directly to the people who were there.

TL;DR TL;DR: What was Metro? Metro was Microsoft's typography-first design philosophy built around content, motion, clean geometry, and reducing unnecessary interface chrome. While most people associate it with Windows Phone and Windows 8, its roots stretch further back through products including Encarta, Media Center, and Zune.

The documentary includes conversations with Bill Flora, Thamer Abanami, Joe Belfiore, J Allard, Thomas Markert, Ben Rudolph, Laura Butler, Alfred Astort-Tubert, Bill Buxton, Jez Corden, and Rob Tiffany, among others, and I think that's a huge deal.

Metro's history has often been told backward, through the commercial failure of Windows Phone and the backlash surrounding Windows 8. It's easy to look at how everything ended and reduce the entire movement to Live Tiles, a Start screen people argued about, and Microsoft's ultimately unsuccessful attempt to build a third mobile ecosystem.

But that's an incomplete version of what happened.

Metro represented something much larger inside Microsoft. It was an attempt to establish a distinct design philosophy that could stretch across devices and experiences, influencing Zune, Windows Phone, Xbox, Windows 8 and, eventually, products such as Microsoft Band and HoloLens.



For a while, Microsoft actually had something exceedingly rare in technology: a design language you could recognize almost immediately without seeing a logo.

Six years of digging through Microsoft's design history

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

I've known David going all the way back to the Windows Phone days, which makes seeing this documentary finally come together particularly satisfying.

This has been an on-again, off-again passion project for him for roughly six years. More than simply collecting memories about Windows Phone, he has spent that time assembling the larger story and tracking down material from Microsoft's design history that most of us have never seen.

TL;DR Why this documentary matters Windows Phone's failure has tended to dominate how Metro is remembered. This documentary gets to go back before that ending and document the designers, experiments, ideas, and ambitions that made Metro possible in the first place.

David tells me he has early concept material for Zune, Media Center, and Windows Phone that he isn't sure has ever been made public, alongside the interviews that form the backbone of the documentary.

That archival material could make the documentary particularly special.

Tech history has a habit of preserving finished products while losing the messy creative process that produced them. We remember what shipped. We don't necessarily get to see the experiments, discarded concepts, arguments, influences, and people behind those decisions.

Metro deserves that treatment because, successful or not, Microsoft's designers were taking a genuine risk.

Finally, some closure

(Image credit: Microsoft)

That's ultimately what makes David's documentary so compelling to me.

Nearly 90 minutes devoted to Metro might sound excessive to anyone who wasn't there. For those of us who watched this design language spread across Microsoft's products, saw the excitement surrounding Windows Phone, and then watched much of it come crashing down, it feels overdue.

There are plenty of stories about why Windows Phone failed and why Windows 8 became so controversial.

There have been far fewer opportunities to hear the story from the passionate designers and product people who actually tried to build Microsoft's alternative vision of what modern computing should look like.

They deserve credit for taking that chance.

And almost two decades after those ideas began coalescing inside Microsoft, I'm glad someone finally took the time to preserve their story.

David V. Kimball's Metro UI documentary premieres on YouTube on Friday, November 20, at 1 p.m. Pacific / 4 p.m. Eastern / 9 p.m. UK.

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