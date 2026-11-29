Click for next article

Microsoft is closing out 2026 with another batch of Windows 11 improvements, and this time several of the changes target everyday parts of the operating system that have needed attention for years.

The redesigned Windows Search stands out most to me, with richer results and inline actions that let you change certain settings without opening another app. Microsoft is also finally modernizing the decades-old Run dialog, alongside improvements to gaming, File Explorer, accessibility, Windows Hello, and more.

I’ve gone through the December update to find the nine changes worth knowing about. Here’s what’s new, how each feature works, and which improvements I think matter most.

Windows 11's best features arriving in December

Here's all you need to know about the features and changes coming in December.

1. Windows Search becomes much more than a place to find files

TL;DR Windows Search is becoming more like a command center Microsoft is turning Search into somewhere you can do things rather than merely find things, with inline Windows controls, richer results, app discovery, Phone Link integration, and more.

This is easily the biggest change in December's update. Microsoft is turning Search into a surface where you can increasingly take action instead of simply locating files, apps, or settings.

The new Windows Search experience uses WinUI 3 to deliver a faster, more efficient interface with a smaller memory footprint. It also introduces a single-list view, making apps, settings, and files easier to find at a glance.

Microsoft has also been working to improve search accuracy with better support for typos and synonyms.

However, the biggest improvement in this Search is the introduction of inline actions, which let you change system settings without leaving Search. For example, you can increase the mouse pointer size, mute the system volume, enable Bluetooth, change screen brightness, and perform other tasks directly from the interface.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

The experience also integrates with the Phone Link app, allowing you to connect an Android phone and send text messages, start calls, and search for contacts directly from Windows Search. (iPhone support isn't available at this time.)

Another addition is richer web results. The new experience can connect to the internet to display information about weather, finance, general facts, and other topics.

Of course, you can still search for files, folders, and apps as before. However, the redesigned interface also introduces previews, file details, and category filters such as "Files & Folders," "Settings," and "Actions," depending on your query.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

One thing I wanted to point out is that the new experience doesn't rely on generative AI. Instead, it uses a small machine learning model to power inline actions. Microsoft plans to integrate Copilot in the future, but this will be an optional feature that users must enable manually.

I'm particularly interested in seeing whether users will actually embrace inline actions. Searching for files, folders, settings, and apps is useful, but being able to perform tasks directly from search takes the experience to a whole new level.

2. The Run dialog finally gets a modern design

After three decades of neglect, the December update finally introduces a redesigned Run dialog with a modern appearance that matches the Windows 11 design language.

First, the new design doesn't replace the legacy experience by default. At least, not yet. You currently have to enable it manually from the "Advanced" settings section of the Settings app using the "Run dialog" toggle.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Once enabled, you can use it just like the previous version. You can open the dialog using the "Windows key + R" keyboard shortcut or by searching for "Run" from the Start menu or Windows Search.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

TL;DR Why modernizing Run matters The Run dialog is one of Windows’ oldest everyday utilities and has changed relatively little over the years. The new design doesn't radically alter how it works, but it brings another legacy interface in line with Windows 11.

The redesigned interface follows Microsoft's Fluent Design principles, with rounded corners, updated spacing, and a cleaner layout that feels more consistent with the rest of the operating system.

It's also larger, with a wider text field, clearer spacing, and a new recent commands section above the input box. When you start typing, the interface can also display matching applications with their respective icons.

I like this change because the Run dialog is one of those built-in tools that has remained practically untouched for years. It's a simple utility, but it remains an important part of how many people work, especially power users.

The recent commands section and app suggestions are particularly useful additions. However, I would also like to see Microsoft eventually make this the default experience instead of requiring users to enable it manually.

3. Pointer Indicator makes your mouse easier to find on screen

Microsoft is also making Pointer Indicator available in this release. While it won't be a feature everyone needs, it's a welcome addition for people with low vision who have difficulty locating and following the mouse pointer on the screen.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

You can find the option on the "Mouse pointer and touch" page in the Settings app. Once you enable the "Pointer indicator" toggle, you can turn the feature on or off using the "Windows key + Ctrl + Shift + X" keyboard shortcut.

It's a small addition, but improvements like this help make the system more accessible without requiring users to install additional tools.

4. Windows Hello can brighten the screen when it struggles to see you

Windows Hello facial recognition works best when there's enough light for the camera to recognize your face. To improve the experience in darker environments, Microsoft is adding an option that temporarily increases screen brightness during authentication.

The new option is called "Automatically adjust screen brightness during face recognition." You can find it after configuring facial recognition under Settings > Accounts > Sign-in options > Facial recognition (Windows Hello).

This is a welcome change because it addresses a specific problem that many users can face during authentication. Instead of asking users to adjust their lighting, Windows 11 can temporarily increase screen brightness to help the camera capture the information it needs.

It's a small change, but it could make signing in more convenient, especially when using a laptop in a dimly lit room.

5. XBOX mode gets faster controls without leaving your game

XBOX mode is a relatively new experience that transforms a Windows desktop into a more console-like environment, making it easier to navigate games using a controller.

In this update, Microsoft is beginning to roll out a new Quick Settings interface designed specifically for this experience.

The new interface brings the Quick Settings shortcuts already available from the Taskbar into a layout that's easier to navigate using a gaming controller through Gaming Task View.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

You can also access this version of Quick Settings using the "Windows key + A" keyboard shortcut while in XBOX mode.

I like the direction the company is taking here. A console-like experience needs more than a full-screen interface for launching games. Users also need easy access to common system controls without leaving the gaming environment or switching back to the traditional desktop.

6. Microsoft puts your account benefits directly into Settings

The Settings app is also getting a new interface that highlights the benefits and services available through your Microsoft account.

The interesting part is that Microsoft is using a native interface instead of simply providing a link that opens a web page in the browser.

This makes the experience more consistent with the rest of the operating system and gives users a central place to review the benefits associated with their accounts.

It's not a major addition, but I prefer having this information available directly in the Settings app rather than having to visit a website.

7. File Explorer gets faster search

Overview This update is more about refinement than reinvention Most of December's changes don't radically reshape Windows 11. Instead, Microsoft is addressing smaller frustrations across Search, File Explorer, accessibility, sign-in, gaming, and other everyday experiences.

Microsoft is also updating the search experience on the "This PC" page in File Explorer to use the same Windows search indexer. This change should result in faster search results and bring the experience more in line with searches from the Home page.

I have two observations about this improvement. First, I've always been under the impression that File Explorer used the same search indexer as the rest of the operating system. Second, until Microsoft revealed this change, I thought search worked the same regardless of where you searched in File Explorer.

This makes the improvement particularly interesting because it suggests that the search experience hasn't been as consistent as I assumed.

Regardless, faster and more consistent searches are welcome, especially when looking for files across large collections of folders.

8. Windows makes accidental accessibility shortcuts easier to stop

Windows 11 is also getting a small improvement for users who accidentally activate Sticky Keys, Filter Keys, or Toggle Keys through their respective keyboard shortcuts.

You can now turn off these accessibility features directly from the notification prompt that appears when you trigger their shortcuts.

You can still manage notifications and sounds for these features under Settings > Accessibility > Keyboard > Notification preferences.

It's a relatively minor change, but it gives users more control over these notifications and makes it easier to prevent accidental activation from becoming an annoyance.

9. Live Captions finally lets you choose which audio gets transcribed

Finally, Microsoft is updating Live Captions to give users more control over the audio sources it transcribes.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

From its settings menu, you can choose to generate captions for system audio, microphone audio, or both.

This provides more flexibility depending on how you use the feature. For example, you can focus on audio coming from apps or include your microphone when you need captions for your own speech as well.

This is yet another welcome addition because choosing the audio source makes Live Captions more versatile and useful in different situations.

Microsoft is fixing what Windows 11 needed most

December isn't a transformative Windows 11 update, but that's precisely why I like its direction. Microsoft is spending more time improving the parts of Windows people already use instead of simply adding another collection of headline features.

Search is easily the standout for me. The redesigned interface, richer results, and inline actions could make it considerably more useful, especially if Microsoft and developers continue expanding what users can do without leaving Search.

I'm also glad to see neglected areas getting attention. The Run dialog finally looks like it belongs on Windows 11, File Explorer search continues improving, and smaller additions to Windows Hello, accessibility, gaming, and Live Captions address real usability problems.

There’s still plenty Microsoft needs to fix in 2027, but ending 2026 by making existing Windows experiences faster, more consistent, and easier to use feels like the right priority.

If Microsoft could fix ONE everyday Windows 11 annoyance in 2027, what would you choose? Tell us what still drives you crazy in the comments.

More resources

Explore more in-depth how-to guides, troubleshooting advice, and essential tips to get the most out of Windows 11 and 10. Start browsing here:

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.