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The Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition looks even better in person, with its magnesium frame revealing the electronics underneath.

TL;DR Why Signature Edition? Signature Edition lets Razer's designers reimagine proven hardware with materials, finishes, and packaging impractical for mass production. Bolton calls these selective passion projects, not products for widespread release.

I've used a lot of expensive gaming peripherals over the years (including Razer's Signature Edition Huntsman keyboard), but opening Razer's new $349.99 Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition feels less like unboxing a controller and more like buying a fancy watch.

There's an ordinary cardboard box on the outside, albeit one that unfolds into multiple layers. Eventually, you arrive at a black leatherette presentation case with a metal latch. Open that, and the controller sits in a custom-cut foam bed alongside a metal Signature Edition plaque. Underneath are additional back buttons, thumbstick caps, an aluminum tool, USB cable, and HyperSpeed Wireless dongle.

For $350, you'd hope Razer would make an occasion out of it.

The controller itself does an even better job.

Like the remarkable Viper Mini Signature Edition mouse I reviewed back in 2023, the Raiju uses a magnesium alloy exoskeleton that exposes much of the electronics underneath. That mouse weighed a surreal 49 grams and almost felt fake when I first picked it up. The Raiju isn't nearly so dramatic at 260 grams, but it's appreciably light without feeling cheap.

And it is exquisite.

That's why I wanted to talk to Charlie Bolton, Senior Director and Global Head of Design at Razer, about the bigger question behind this thing: Why does Razer make Signature Edition products at all?

His answer helped this gloriously excessive controller make considerably more sense.

"Beauty comes from that performance"

Razer started the Signature Edition idea with the Viper Mini, according to Bolton, almost as a "swan song" celebrating everything its designers and engineers had learned from that generation.

Rather than changing what people already liked about a proven product, Razer gives its designers considerably more freedom with materials, construction and presentation.

For Bolton, there's also an important distinction between making something luxurious and making something expensive because its engineering demands it.

Beauty comes from that performance interpretation. Charlie Bolton

Instead of putting gold or diamonds on a controller, Bolton said Razer looks for "performance materials." With the Raiju, that's most obviously its magnesium exoskeleton.

It's the same basic philosophy I saw with the Viper Mini Signature Edition. The intricate framework looks spectacular, but those holes also remove material while magnesium provides the strength required for the remaining structure.

"That's not enough. We're not pushing it far enough." That's how Bolton described some of the internal thinking behind Signature Edition development.

Bolton told me Razer considered alternatives. Carbon fiber raised drop-durability concerns; titanium was heavier. Magnesium gave the designers the combination of stiffness and low weight they wanted.

The downside? It's difficult stuff to manufacture.

Bolton described a substantial amount of production fallout involved in getting pieces that meet Razer's requirements, one of several lessons that makes this difficult to scale into ordinary mass-market hardware.

It's a showpiece, but one you're supposed to use

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

TL;DR Why magnesium? Razer wanted a material rigid enough that engineers could remove substantial portions of the exterior while keeping the structure strong and light. Magnesium offered the balance Razer wanted at 260g, while alternatives presented compromises in weight or durability. The tradeoff is substantially more difficult manufacturing.

Crucially, the Raiju is still a high-performance controller.

There are contactless TMR thumbsticks, six remappable buttons, mouse-click back buttons, a glass touchpad, textured TPU grips, and up to 2,000Hz polling on PC. Razer also nano-coats sensitive internal components because, well, there are enormous holes in the controller.

I've been using it on PC with everything from Brotato and 1000xRESIST to Minecraft Dungeons II, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, and 007 First Light.

It's excellent.

Interestingly, though, the experience isn't dramatically different from the new Razer Wolverine V4 Pro we just reviewed for Xbox and PC. The buttons have a similarly satisfying click and the basic ergonomics are surprisingly close. The Raiju's handles are a little longer, and its textured grip wraps farther around the front, both of which I prefer.

Razer Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition (left) with a skeletonized faceplate next to the matte black Razer Wolverine V4 Pro (right). (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The Wolverine V4 Pro is an excellent alternative for PC gamers who don't care about PlayStation support, especially since the Raiju Signature Edition is produced in limited drops. We rated the Wolverine highly for its ergonomics, inputs and customization.

My biggest complaint with both is remarkably mundane. Razer surrounds the recessed USB-C port with a small wall that prevents some generic USB-C cables with larger connector housings from fitting. The included Raiju cable works, of course, although oddly for something this lavish, it isn't braided.

The black Razer Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition controller nestled in a custom foam-lined collector's case with a silver "SIGNATURE EDITION" nameplate below it. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Would I use the Raiju every day?

Sure, as long as I'm drinking my favorite Belgian Quad or Mountain Dew with it.

Realistically, it's almost too nice for daily abuse. I'd probably reserve it for more refined gaming occasions. But it is supposed to be used, and if someone makes a $350, 1-of-1,337 controller their everyday gamepad, I salute them.

Signature Edition also tells us something about Razer's product cycle

Close-up of the back of the Razer Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition showing triangular cutouts, regulatory text, M4 and M6 rear buttons, and Wired/Wireless and PS5/PC switches. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

One of the most interesting things I learned had nothing to do with magnesium.

Some Razer fans wanted a Raiju V4 instead of another V3. Bolton's explanation of how Razer chooses Signature Edition candidates provides some insight into why they're getting this first.

Razer tends to apply the treatment to mature products whose underlying engineering it already understands extremely well.

It's more of a celebration, a combination of everything you've done. Charlie Bolton on Signature Editions

That makes plenty of sense. Building an exotic version of an established platform lets the team push manufacturing and materials without also introducing the unknowns accompanying an entirely new generation.

I'd personally be surprised if we don't eventually see a Raiju V4, perhaps even within the next year. That's my speculation, not something Bolton confirmed.

What Bolton's comments suggest, however, is that Signature Edition represents something closer to the peak of a mature design before Razer eventually moves forward.

Nobody needs this controller, and Razer knows it

The Razer Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition controller, included USB-C cable, and an open case with swappable thumbsticks, back paddles, a dongle, and a screwdriver. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition may be among the purest examples I've seen of enthusiast hardware built for enthusiasts.

The Wolverine V4 Pro makes considerably more practical sense for most PC gamers. PlayStation owners have plenty of less expensive choices (including the regular Raiju V3 Pro, often on sale for $189). And few people need their controller to arrive packaged like a Swiss watch.

TL;DR Raiju SE in 20 seconds $349.99 @ Razer | 260g | PS5 + PC | 1,337 serialized units | Magnesium exoskeleton | TMR sticks | 6 remappable buttons | Up to 2,000Hz polling on PC

But "need" isn't really the point at this end of the market.

I've collected enough nice watches to understand the appeal. Part of enjoying exceptionally well-made hardware is appreciating the engineering that went into making the object in the first place.

Razer exposes that engineering here, literally.

I've liked the Signature Edition concept since reviewing that absurd little Viper Mini three years ago and the mirror-like finish on the Huntsman. After talking to the person responsible for Razer's design language and spending time actually playing games with the Raiju, I understand it considerably better.

The $349.99 price and 1,337-unit production run ensure it's a controller for purists and collectors. But underneath all that extravagance is a genuinely superb gamepad.

And yes, I'll actually use mine.

Just maybe not with greasy fingers, ahem.

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