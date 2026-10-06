Razer is making its best Xbox controller even better with the Wolverine V4 Pro — and it's killer for PC players, too

Click for next article

It may look the same as the previous model, but it's very different.

Razer controllers have been my personal go-to on Xbox and PC for years now, and the company isn't resting on its laurels. Announced today is the Razer Wolverine V4 Pro, alongside a less expensive but still similar Wolverine V4 Tournament Edition.

At first glance the Wolverine V4 Pro looks a lot like both the Wolverine V3 Pro and the PC-exclusive Wolverine V3 Pro 8K. I reviewed both, and I still use both, but the Wolverine V4 Pro now mixes the best of each into one package while making some meaningful upgrades to the tech and its features.

For starters, we're not talking about TMR sticks anymore. Razer has already moved beyond that, building the Wolverine V4 Pro with capacitive sticks. But what does that actually mean?

Wireless Razer Wolverine V4 Pro: $199.99 at Razer

"Engineered for competitive FPS, racing simulators, and sports games, the Razer Wolverine V4 Pro is a premium wireless gaming controller built for players who demand maximum precision, customization, and control."

"Powering the Wolverine V4 line’s asymmetrical thumbstick layout are two new capacitive sensors, the next step in contactless sensor design, offering superior resolution, power efficiency and resistance to magnetic interference over TMR and Hall Effect counterparts, while maintaining the drift-resistant performance of both. Paired with a 16-bit ADC chip, the sensors register approximately 3,000 steps1 of movement for smoother tracking, reduced jitter, and overall higher accuracy for dominant FPS play. "

In real-world use it'll be hard to actually quantify, but it should help contribute towards better battery life. One of the biggest drawbacks with the Wolverine V3 Pro was its battery life, so we'll certainly take any improvements we can get.

The other big performance-related improvement in the Wolverine V4 Pro is also the 8,000 Hz polling rate on PC. On Xbox it's still limited to 250 Hz, but there's nothing Razer or anyone else can do about that. It's an Xbox limitation. But for players who play on both Xbox Series X|S and PC, you can now have all the best in a single package.

8,000 Hz is not essential, but if you play competitive games like Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and the like, you want the best sticks and the fastest polling rates you can have. It's becoming increasingly common to get such high polling rates, but previously you'd need to own two of Razer's controllers if you wanted this as well as Xbox compatibility.

Improvements have also been made to the actual thumbsticks. There are now six total thumbcaps to choose from, as well as magnetic rear paddles that can easily be removed if you don't want to use them.

Wired Razer Wolverine V4 Tournament Edition: $99.99 at Razer

"Featuring high-precision anti-drift sensors, advanced customization, and ultra-low latency with up to 8K Hz Polling on PC, gain the competitive edge you need to perform at your best.

The Wolverine V4 Pro is an all-in-one performance package now for both PC and Xbox. (Image credit: Razer)

These, along with the additional bumper buttons, can still be remapped to whatever you want them to do, and as with previous controllers, you can store them in up to four different profiles on the controller itself. The Razer Synapse app will also allow you an insane level of customization, as always.

The incredible clicky face buttons are still here, too, as are the near-instant mouse click trigger stops. New for this year's controller, though, is a removable faceplate. It attaches with magnets for ease of use, and it's got a pretty slick translucent design behind it if you want to play without it on at all.

There are no custom faceplates at this point, but having the feature, it seems inevitable that there will be some kind of collaborations in the future. Oh, and haptics are back. But you can turn them off, of course.

It's not all add, though. Razer has decided this time around not to include one of its excellent controller cases. Even if you don't actively put your controller in the case, they've always been really good quality, and it's a nice way to keep your additional sticks and the wireless dongle organized, so it's a little sad to see it go.

The Wolverine V4 Tournament Edition keeps much of the same goodness but comes in a lot cheaper. For one, it's only available wired, but you still get the new capacitive sticks, the 8,000 Hz polling rate on PC, and the same design. The rear paddles aren't removable, however, and neither is the faceplate.

Both the Razer Wolverine V4 Pro and Wolverine V4 Tournament Edition go on sale today, October 6. The former will cost $199.99/£199.99 and the latter $99.99/£99.99.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.