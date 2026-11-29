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The Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot is my favorite Xbox controller of 2026, largely because it does something no other controller on my desk can: physically transform its control layout for different types of games.

Walmart currently has it for $79.99, down from $139.99, a discount of roughly 43%. Considering we gave it 4.5/5 in our review, that makes one of the year's most unusual controllers considerably easier to recommend.

Why the Stealth Pivot became my favorite controller of 2026

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot mid transformation (Image credit: Turtle Beach | Windows Central)

What's so unique about the Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot is its ability to rotate its default control modules (modeled after the default Xbox controller layout), so that they're more suited for 2D games like fighting games or Metroidvania platformers, complete with 6 face buttons and a movement D-pad positioned further up on the pad.

TL;DR Why we recommend it The Stealth Pivot earned 4.5/5 in our review, with rotating control modules that let you swap between a traditional layout and one better suited to fighting and retro-style games. At $79.99 instead of $139.99, its biggest weakness, the premium price, becomes considerably easier to forgive.

This makes it so much easier to play retro-style 2D Xbox games like Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, as the default Xbox button layout isn't the best for them. Then once I'm done, I can switch the controller back to its default modules to play 3D Xbox games like Gears of War: E-Day or Transformers: War for Cybertron (which is appropriate since this controller feels like a Transformer itself).

Other notable features of this controller include Hall Effect thumbsticks for improved input detection and "Stick Drift" prevention, a built-in command display that will let you remap its controls, and solid performance when wired to Xbox consoles with no latency.

Worth knowing: Xbox play requires a wired connection; wireless 2.4GHz connectivity is for Windows PC.

Aside from its low polling rates on PC (125Hz wireless and 165Hz wired), the only negative of this controller was its steep MSRP of $149.99. But with this 43% discount, it's now a much more sensible and tempting offer that I know I'd take.

What platforms is it compatible with? The Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot Controller is compatible with Xbox Series X|S via USB-C, Windows PC via a 2.4GHz wireless dongle or cable (both of which are included with the gamepad), and mobile devices via Bluetooth.

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