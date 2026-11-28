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Looking for cheap ways to improve your Windows 11 experience this Black Friday weekend? Why not grab yourself a new mouse, specifically, one that includes support for Windows 11's new Haptic Signals feature that was launched earlier this year. The Logitech Master 4 is 15% off right now, so there's no better time to make the upgrade.

Save 15% ($20) Logitech MX Master 4: was $129.99 now $109.99 at Best Buy The Logitech MX Master 4 is the successor to the very popular MX Master 3, but this time with a more comfortable design, better click mechanism, and a new haptic motor on the inside that adds vibrations to your every day PC experience.

Haptics change your Windows 11 experience in a small but meaningful way

The Logitech MX Master 4 is an amazing mouse on its own. Its a follow up to most people's best mouse, the MX Master 3 which was very popular in creator/professional spaces. The MX Master 4 builds upon the 3 with a more ergonomic design, new left/right click mechanisms, and more customizable actions.

It has a new force sensitive button where your thumb sits, which you can customize to do whatever you like. By default, it opens an action wheel that you can configure to do a number of things just by pressing and holding the area with your thumb.

But what's super nice about the MX Master 4 is that it supports Windows 11's hew Haptic Signals feature; one of the only mice on the market currently to do so. Haptic Signals on Windows 11 is a really nice quality of life upgrade that needs to be felt to be understood.

When I tested it earlier this year, I said it was a "quality of life upgrade I didn't realize the OS needed until I tried it," and that still rings true. It adds subtle haptic bumps to different parts of the Windows 11 UX, including snapping app windows, aligning objects in apps, and dragging files in File Explorer.

You can adjust the intensity, so that the vibrations are stronger or more subtle depending on your preference. Overall, it's a super solid mouse, and even better with the new Haptic Signals feature exclusive to Windows 11. So if you're looking for an affordable way to upgrade your PC, consider the Logitech MX Master 4.

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