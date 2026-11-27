Two of the other greatest games of all time are in Rockstar's back catalog.

GTA 6 fever has swept the planet, with Rockstar's masterpiece capturing attention from all types of gamers, young(er) and old. The franchise is the biggest deal around, and the latest has broken all kinds of records.

But if GTA 6 is your first foray into what Rockstar Games can do, or if you just simply didn't get round to playing the back catalog, why not stock up on Black Friday for when you're done with the GTA 6 story? Both GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 are reduced to just $14.97 right now at Walmart. Better still, you get a disc with each!

Save 36% GTA V: was $23.50 now $14.97 at Walmart It's hard to believe this game is 13 years old now, but the latest upgrade brings up to 4K and 60 FPS on XBOX Series X, HDR, ray tracing, and improved textures. But at its heart, it's still a massive, chaotic sandbox full of adventure, drama, humor, and everything else in-between.

Save 25% Red Dead Redemption 2: was $19.93 now $14.97 at Walmart Until GTA 6, there was a good argument to say RDR 2 was Rockstar's finest achievement. Mix similar ideals, like a massive open world, epic story, and gameplay, and it was always going to be a hit. It also hits 4K and 60 FPS now on Xbox Series X.

The benefit, of course, to buying both as a physical copy over the similarly discounted digital versions is that you have something to actually own. Even more so, both GTA V and RDR 2 support XBOX's disc-to-digital program, so you get the best of both worlds.

There's nothing to say about either of these games that hasn't been said, though; admittedly, RDR 2 is still sitting in my collection unplayed. Shocking, I know.

I didn't have the time to sink into it when I bought it, and ever since, it just kept getting passed over. That will be changing, however, once I'm done with GTA 6 (or while waiting for GTA 6 Online to arrive, anyway).

The idea of playing a western might not sound appealing at first, but it gets its hooks in early and never lets go.

GTA V is beloved by millions upon millions, and with good reason. Rockstar has always taken the next step with the franchise, and I cannot put into words how it felt seeing this game for the first time 13 years ago after lining up on a miserable, rainy British night to collect it at the midnight launch (remember those?).

The story intertwines three protagonists across Los Santos, and each is very different, yet somehow ends up on the same path. Los Santos isn't on the same scale as Leonida from GTA 6, but it's still a pretty gigantic playground with so much to explore. Made even more impressive when you consider it released in 2013.

It's been upgraded multiple times since then, first bringing it to Xbox One, PC, and PS4 having originally been an Xbox 360 and PS3 release. The most recent brought it up to snuff for the current-gen consoles, and the old boy is looking pretty sharp, all things considered.

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