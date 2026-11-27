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In an address to slighted Xbox customers, Playtonic explains why a new "Yooka-Laylee" edition is not coming to Xbox Series X|S.

Banjo-Kazooie is one of Xbox's most-requested, and most-dormant franchises, with fans of a certain age awash with nostalgia for early 00s 3D platformers. The genre hasn't exactly remained popular in recent years, but PlayStation's Astrobot has more than proven that there's still juice to be squeezed if the game is positioned properly.

Playtonic took up the Banjo mantle with its spiritual successor, Yooka-Laylee, featuring a superficially similar duo inspired by Rare's golden era.

Given Microsoft's ownership of the Banjo IP, you might expect Yooka-Laylee to have a decent chunk of fans and players on Xbox, but Playtonic says that they're not enough to justify this latest port.

Hi everyone, please read the following regarding the situation for Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair: Definitive Edition on Xbox Series S/X - https://t.co/IQeesCczo6November 27, 2026

In a statement on social media, Playtonic says "Bringing Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair: Definitive Edition to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 has been an exciting adventure," describing the new version complete with visual upgrades and other new content. "Unfortunately, we've had to prioritise our efforts given the technical challenges and costs presented in the creation of this updated version of the game and as a result, we are unable to commit to any additional platforms for the foreseeable future," indirectly referring to Xbox, which isn't getting this new edition.

"We understand the frustration felt by those of you who won't be able to access the Definitive Edition at launch, but unfortunately the cost of bringing it to more platforms just isn't viable for us at this time. As a small team, we hope you guys can understand the challenges we face. Please know that this wasn't an easy decision to make, and we apologise to any of you affected by this."

Game journalist Chris Dring chimed in and suggested that developers are findng it "harder to financially justify" launching on Xbox.

Over the last 18 months, a few devs have told that it's proving harder to financially justify launching on Xbox. However, GTA 6 has done around 10m on Xbox now. That's a lot of people who have turned on the machine! Could be an opportunity.November 27, 2026

It's certainly true that Xbox is the smallest of the big three platforms by userbase, and purchasing habits are likely skewed due to Xbox Game Pass on top. However, many, many indie developers release on Xbox without an Xbox Game Pass deal and find success regardless. Many of these developers consistently launch games into Xbox Play Anywhere to take advantage of the platform beyond Xbox Series X|S consoles too across PC and cloud, with more than half of games launching with Xbox Play Anywhere per monthly average.

Microsoft has historically been very friendly towards indie developers in recent years, paying out literally billions of dollars via the ID@Xbox program. It may have seen some de-emphasis in recent months however, with new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma taking the reins.

Whether or not we'll eventually see Yooka-Laylee on Xbox remains to be seen, but at least for now, users are stuck with the older versions of the game for the foreseeable.

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