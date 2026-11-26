Quantum Break remains an underrated gem from the Xbox One early years.

Microsoft worked extensively with Remedy in the past on games like Alan Wake and Quantum Break. Remedy is known for games like Max Payne in decades past, but more recently for the Control franchise, as well as the critically acclaimed Alan Wake 2 (still frustratingly held hostage by Epic Games on PC). Remedy is known to be working with Rockstar on new versions of Max Payne in the near future, but what could be on the cards beyond that?

Quantum Break is a time-warping shooter, and was among the first games (perhaps even the first game?) to feature early tests for Xbox Play Anywhere. It was ahead of its time in a variety of ways in that regard, plunging head first into the transmedia formula that many developers are now chasing across Netflix and the like, with an in-universe TV show complete with Hollywood-tier actors and production. It also featured many Windows Phone product placements, automatically making it GOTY.

Jokes aside, the game was genuinely underrated, and I feel like it caught some generalized blowback against the Xbox brand stemming from Microsoft's disastrous Xbox One pitch of 2013.

It's been a new dawn at Xbox. Is there a universe where Quantum Break 2 could exist? The ball remains firmly in Microsoft's court, says Remedy.

@Fataldarkprince Not as far as we know 😅 Quantum Break and any sequel decisions belong to Microsoft, but we love the amount of love for the game even after all these years!November 23, 2026

Responding to fans on X (Twitter), Remedy replied to users asking if Quantum Break 2 was on the way, "Not as far as we know," Remedy said. "Quantum Break and sequel decisions belong to Microsoft, but we love the amount of love for the game even after all these years!"

Some franchises and games have expiry dates on their publishing rules. For example, we just saw Nioh 3 break free of its exclusivity contract with PlayStation, with an Xbox version announced for January. In other situations, companies like Remedy have re-acquired rights for franchises they built, such as Alan Wake. Hideo Kojima also recently fully acquired the rights for the Death Stranding universe from PlayStation.

Quantum Break it seems remains in limbo, though, frozen in time if you will, with Microsoft holding all the keys.

Quantum Break - Time is Power Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Microsoft and the industry in general are looking for ways to continue delivering games without the astronomical price tags attached. The absolutely excellent Control Resonant, for example, has been hailed as a rare AAA-grade game without a AAA-grade price tag for the studio. I suspect Quantum Break 2 could quite easily deliver on that front, fitting nicely into Xbox's current publishing strategy and creating a win-win for both Remedy and Xbox fans.

Perhaps it needn't pull in major contracts with Hollywood actors this time around, but at the same time ... Microsoft is actively working on transmedia properties right now, and even set up a new movie and TV show licensing arm specifically for this goal, named XP.

Would you like to see Quantum Break return? As a fan, I know I absolutely would.

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