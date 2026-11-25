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GTA 6 is littered with side missions and things to do beyond the main story, and while some are obvious and you're pointed towards them, some are pretty well hidden.

"The Final Flush" is a pretty well-hidden side mission, just as Missing Persons was. This one is actually buried in the Chapter 1 area of the map, so it can be done pretty much straight away if you haven't progressed beyond Key Lento yet.

Better still, besides being part of the larger Strangers and Freaks achievement, completing The Final Flush will net you a permanent stamina increase. It's pretty simple, so it's definitely worth doing as early as you can.

Step 1: Locate the QR code in Corsair Key

Image 1 of 3 Go to this location in Corsair Key. (Image credit: Windows Central) You need to enter the men's bathroom. (Image credit: Windows Central) Scan the QR code on the wall. (Image credit: Windows Central) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

To start the mission, you need to head to the Corsair Key part of the map to the small building shown in the images above. Said small building is actually a public restroom, and you need to go into the men's bathroom.

On the wall is a poster with a QR code on it. You'll be prompted to use the WAiNK app on your phone, so point it at the QR code to scan.

You'll then receive a message on your phone with an option to reply with TRUTH. Two more messages will come in with two options to reply and a location. I chose the second option, but it doesn't seem to matter. The pin is what you need to go to the next step.

Step 2: Meet Dr. Merle at Frank's Waffles

Follow the pin to Frank's Waffles and go inside to meet Dr. Merle. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The pin is the location of Frank's Waffles, where you'll meet the as-yet unknown person, who turns out to be Dr. Merle.

Head over there and go inside; Dr. Merle is wearing a blue shirt to the right of the entrance. Interact with him, speak to give him the code from the message, and then sit down. A cutscene will begin.

The TL;DR is that Dr. Merle is fully immersed in a "No Flushers" conspiracy theory relating to Andrew Node.

Eventually, Dr. Merle will swallow a tracker and then go to the bathroom to ensure that tracker gets flushed. Yeah, it's one long poop joke this whole mission.

You just need to hang around until he's done, then you'll get into his van and start driving as he tells you where to go. There's no GPS navigation for this; you just have to listen to him and turn when he says to turn.

Eventually you'll end up at, shockingly, a sewage plant.

Step 3: Infilitate the sewage plant

Once Dr. Merle has navigated you to and inside the sewage plant, head to the right side of this building. (Image credit: Windows Central)

You'll now follow Dr. Merle to the sewage plant. There will be a point where you stop by a gate while he tries to open it, and you'll need to tell him to duck down before he's finished.

Once inside, head towards the right-hand side of the highlighted building and go through the side door. You'll be back to following Dr. Merle for a bit until he starts to crash out because he can't find his tracker.

That's because it's below you, and he'll hint in the dialog about a control panel. Go back up the stairs and onto the gantry you walked across when you entered, and there's a very well lit up panel halfway along.

Turn all the lights to green and then tilt the stick to start the conclusion of the mission. (Image credit: Windows Central)

To solve the puzzle, ensure the three lights on the left are all green, then tilt the stick on the right, and it will open up a staircase in the floor. Simply follow Dr. Merle one final time, and the conclusion to the mission will play out. I'll leave the narrative part as a surprise.

But once the mission concludes, you will have to escape the sewage plant before the cops arrive. You'll be warned that you're trespassing, but basically just run back the way you came in, and you should be able to escape fairly easily. It's only a one-star wanted level, so getting away safely doesn't take too much effort.

You'll also now have a permanent stamina increase, too, so whether you're going for the 100% completion or the Strangers and Freaks achievement or not, it's definitely worth doing this one.

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