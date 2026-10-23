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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is arguably its best entry this decade. But I would give this marketing stunt a 0/10.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 looks set to be the best Call of Duty this decade thus far, but I'd give this marketing stunt a 0/10.

Ads are annoying at the best of times. If you're reading Windows Central without an adblocker (thanks!), you're probably getting bombarded in all directions by ads right now (sorry. But also, no, us lowly writers have no control over that). But hey, they keep the lights on, and Windows Central is free without paywalls at least, right?

You know what isn't free? Your shiny Xbox Series X|S console. That wasn't free. You know what else isn't free? Xbox Game Pass, nor is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Nor is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, in fact. And today, even if you already purchased the game, Xbox is making sure that your console has a very yellow theme this morning — whether you like it or not.

Modern Warfare 4 seems like a banger, but c'mon Microsoft ... this is too much. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

I get that Call of Duty is incredibly important to Xbox's bottom line these days, and funds from the franchise are effectively propping up a variety of other bets Xbox is making right now. I get that last year's "disappointing" Call of Duty pulled down Xbox's financials overall, heaping on additional pressure for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 to deliver.

Reviews suggest that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 absolutely has delivered, by the way, with what fans and critics have been calling the best campaign maybe in a decade. It even has the top spot in sales on both Xbox and PlayStation as of writing, beating out GTA 6 itself (for now).

Does it really really need to take over my entire Xbox dashboard, though?

Today, Xbox fans woke up and noticed that Call of Duty not only has the entire spread of those loathed advertising tiles across the bottom of the dash, but also usurps your custom background. I went over to the Personalization settings and no, changing the background doesn't fix it.

You can actually disable this, however, (thanks Donkeyz) using the following steps.

How to turn off full-screen background ads on the Xbox Series X|S dashboard

Head into the Personalization settings to disable the "event" of Call of Duty marketing. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Open Settings via the Xbox guide menu.

via the Xbox guide menu. Navigate to General .

. Open Personalization .

. Go to My backgrounds. You might have to enter your pin.

You might have to enter your pin. Disable "Show event-themed backgrounds."

Xbox's ads have long been a source of irritation. Sometimes they can be useful, helping discover new games (rarely, I might add), or deals and in-game events you might've missed. This, though? It's too much, IMO.

At least when Xbox was doing those full-screen pop-ups on boot, you could peruse and then dismiss at your leisure. It's not a big deal ultimately, you're not really on the dashboard for any length of time if you're just passing through to get to a game ... but it initially struck me as another annoying hint we don't actually own the shit we buy.

Big tech is aggressively fighting ownership

If purchasing isn't owning, then piracy isn't stealing, right? (Image credit: Getty Images | Future)

There seems to be a wider theme at play here. Yes it's just a temporary picture that will probably be gone by the end of the day, and yes you can disable it (for now ...) but it continues a trend of companies like Microsoft reminding us that we don't actually own or control the stuff we buy from them. Windows 11 itself has been blasted for the abundance of "recommended content" it comes with out of the box, and most don't know how to turn some of it off, or that they even can.

PlayStation has triggered a huge backlash over the summer by ending support for physical discs, with figures testifying in court that purchasing games grants you a license only — something many of us already knew, but they're increasingly testing the definition of this in recent years.

RELATED: How to turn off Windows 11 tracking and ads

Digital rights and even physical rights have been increasingly called into question in recent years. Whether it's companies like John Deere fighting against farmers' rights to repair their tractors, companies like BMW or Tesla charging a subscription to turn on features that already exists in your cars. What about companies like Apple intentionally making their laptops impossible to fix without specialist tools (offered by them only)? Companies are really really fighting against your right to actually own the things you buy from them.

Which comes back to the Xbox dashboard. Yes it's just a background today, no big deal right? But what happens tomorrow? Will Microsoft starting putting dashboard customization in as a premium feature? Microsoft is already charging playtime by the hour in Xbox Cloud Gaming ... is that the future of "ownership"? OpenAI's Sam Altman has been fully mask off with hopes that compute in general will be a rented accommodation in the future.

The Xbox Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 dashboard take over is irritating and inconvenient, and an pretty shameless reminder that Xbox can hijack your console whenever it feels like it, even if you paid the full recent $799 price tag ...

Am I paranoid? Maybe ... but maybe you're not paranoid ENOUGH! ... maybe.

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