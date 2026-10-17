It has been 23 years since Infinity Ward dropped the first Call of Duty title; more than 25 games later, CoD fans are all seated with bated breath and waiting for the conclusion of one of gaming's most popular franchises.

For those who pre-ordered Modern Warfare 4, early campaign access is available now.

Why Trust Windows Central A copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 was provided by Activision for the purpose of this review. XBOX, Activision, Infinity Ward, nor any affiliates involved with the development of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 have seen this content prior to publishing.

Going dark Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4: $69.99 at Amazon Players have barely got a taste of what Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has to offer, and the game is already breaking records. Preorder now to experience a brand-new, thrilling campaign, reworked multiplayer, and a new DMZ experience this October. Digital preorders unlock early access to the MW4 Campaign starting on October 16.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is both a swan song and a rebirth for Infinity Ward, as the title is the first to release under new studio leadership, Jack O'Hara and Mark Grigsby, while also serving as the finale for the subseries' rebooted plotline that kicked off with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2020).

I had an opportunity to play the campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 in advance, and while I plan to hold off on an official review score until the full game is available, I do have some early thoughts — spoiler-free, of course.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Impressions — Story, setting, and art

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 introduces us to Sierra-1, a hybrid team of American and ROK soldiers stationed in Seoul. (Image credit: Activision)

It only takes 5 days — and a few extra years, but we're not counting — to change the world. While the events leading up to the story for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 have culminated over a few years of time, the latest campaign takes place over the course of just 5 chaotic days.

When all was said and done, I sat back from my desk, controller in hand and mouth agape with tears welling up in my eyes. Cole Martin, Windows Central

Before diving too deep into Modern Warfare 4, it would be a good idea to refresh yourself on the lore of the MW trilogy up until this point.

The reboot of the subseries kicked off in 2019, centering Task Force 141 — Captain John Price, Lieutenant Simon "Ghost" Riley, Sergeant Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, and Sergeant Johnny "Soap" MacTavish — and their hush-hush global counter-terrorism efforts. Their efforts introduce us to a variety of interesting characters, including cartel leader "El Sin Nombre", Valeria Garza, and founder of the Urzikstan Liberation Force, Farah Karim.

I'm going to be a little reductive for brevity here, but ultimately the squad finds themselves chasing down the series antagonist, Vladimir Makarov, but their hunt turns personal after Makarov kills Soap in the finale of Sledgehammer Games' Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023).

In my review for Modern Warfare 3 (2023), I remarked that the final act of the campaign, which included MacTavish's abrupt demise, felt rushed. It was a seemingly unnecessary death at the end of the story that did nothing to push things forward.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | A Narrative Recap - YouTube Watch On

3 years later, I realize that I wasn't entirely correct. The ending was rushed, yes, but Soap's death kicked off an avalanche of global events. The beginning of Modern Warfare 4 shows us a squad of more green soldiers than we've become accustomed to seeing in Modern Warfare.

We begin with a group of military conscripts, South Korean soldiers serving their mandatory enlistment alongside American Marines, Corporal Joseph Dunn and First Lieutenant Reggie West, in Seoul.

West has introduced the squad to Wu-Tang Clan's classic, "C.R.E.A.M.," and we start the game with some playful banter between music beats that sets up who our would-be heroes actually are.

The scene is decidedly cinematic, feeling more like the cold open to a movie than the opening sequence of the fourth installment to a subseries of a two-decade-old franchise. We spend some time with the younger squad as they plan a hazing of one of their newbies before they are faced with an explosive and unexpected attack.



We ultimately help the squad make their way through the rapidly deteriorating city, fighting through a night-shrouded urban battleground against threats from a mysteriously enhanced North Korean invasion.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 | Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

From this opener, we're then transported back in time to just 5 days before North Korea's attacks on South Korea and reunited with Captain Price, who we learn has continued his hunt for Makarov to avenge Soap's death.

Price chases Makarov through a nightclub and eventually into a snowy alleyway where the two engage in hand-to-hand combat. Shortly after this, Price is captured and taken to Makarov's accomplice — El Sin Nombre, herself. She makes Price an offer he can't refuse: a means to go straight to the top of the food chain and take down the Archer, the "head of the snake" for the terrorist organization.

Price's trust in Valeria comes at a cost, however, and he is then considered AWOL by CIA Watcher, Kate Laswell, who has no choice but to send what remains of Task Force 141 to capture or kill their own Captain, friend, and mentor. This story beat sets up a recurring theme of loyalty and betrayal that threads together all of the various subplots over the 5-day timeline.

Samuel Roukin's Simon "Ghost" Riley is a haunting force in Modern Warfare 4. (Image credit: Cole Martin for Windows Central, Activision)

Modern Warfare 4's campaign is nothing short of a cinematic masterpiece. Cole Martin, Windows Central

Infinity Ward's Modern Warfare reboot has long faced challenges of satisfying the needs of its nostalgic player base while also innovating on the subseries in such a way that it draws in a new crowd to create nostalgia for.

Modern Warfare 4's campaign captures that struggle in its own way, with the actions of Price and the rest of Task Force 141 rippling throughout the narrative to have unexpected effects on Park and his squadron.

It's easy to reduce Call of Duty down to just an arcade shooter full of cinematic set pieces and Michael Bay-worthy explosions, but Modern Warfare 4 has somehow managed to increase the heightened sense of emotion in its story. Soap's death, which once felt meaningless and egregious, has created a weighted cloud over the events of Modern Warfare 4, one that leads to big emotional moments that legitimately took my breath away.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Impressions — Gameplay

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4's campaign gunplay often revolves around intense battles against enemy soldiers in large, visually striking set pieces. (Image credit: Cole Martin for Windows Central, Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4's campaign consists of a mostly linear mission structure where the 16 story missions can take roughly 6 to 8 hours to complete, depending on skill level and willingness to look for secrets — of which there are plenty.

Most missions feature fairly on-rails gameplay that the Modern Warfare subseries is known for, big cinematic set pieces with the single player-controlled character assisted by AI squadmates working their way through a mission setting.

However, a couple of missions do deviate from the standard formula. In Mission 2, "Out in the Cold", we're faced with a chase sequence similar to what we have seen in past Call of Duty titles. Price, in his hunt for Makarov, tails the terrorist through a nightclub with some light parkour over rooftops and through crowded streets into an alleyway for a hand-to-hand brawl.



This is followed by Mission 3, "Following Orders", which certainly feels reminiscent of Modern Warfare 2 (2009)'s "No Russian" campaign mission. In this particular sequence, players are an unnamed North Korean operative assisting in the hunt for a defector.

The brutality of the North Korean regime is on full display, but the player does have the option to make choices in whether they participate in the cruelty or merely stand by as it happens. While the player can choose whether or not to confiscate contraband or intimidate civilians, there are some decisions that can have a lasting impact on the player, though the choice fails to have a lasting impact on the overall narrative of Modern Warfare 4.

The mission "Following Orders" forces players to choose how much, or how little, to participate in a brutal sweep of a North Korean village in the search for a defector. (Image credit: Cole Martin for Windows Central, Activision)

The most notable departure from the linear campaign is Mission 10, "Stranded." The members of Sierra-1 are behind enemy lines and must keep a low profile while exploring a semi-open world environment.

Players can engage or avoid North Korean operators as they read notes, search for an eye-watering 58 collectibles, unlike a plethora of special equipment chests, and take down 3 specific mission objectives. It's a chance to see Sierra-1's Park Hyun-Jun really stretch his legs as a lead character and to develop a deeper bond with the grunt squad as they fight to survive in dangerous territory.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Impressions — Final thoughts

A fitting end for Modern Warfare. (Image credit: Cole Martin for Windows Central, Activision)

If you've been playing the Modern Warfare reboot's campaigns up until this point, you might agree with me that it has long felt like there was only one way for the story to come to an end. And yet, even as I reached the final missions of the campaign, I repeatedly found myself gasping at every turn, surprised by the hows and whys that led up to the events of this blockbuster finale.



Every aspect of Modern Warfare 4 is crafted with attention to detail that is unmatched in the AAA space. Infinity Ward leads the charge in high-detail graphics, creating sets where every ray of light adds to the ambience and emotion of the scene.

From the bright lights of a Seoul convenience store to the bloody snow of a New York alleyway to the cracked glass of a city high-rise bearing the weight of a contested brotherhood. Modern Warfare 4's campaign is nothing short of a cinematic masterpiece, beautifully shot and choreographed to enhance the story with purposeful action.

Even the narrative writing is carefully crafted, and every member of the cast brought their A-game to the voice acting and motion capture. Barry Sloane slips into Captain Price like he himself has seen the captain's battles firsthand, encapsulating Price's grief and moral quandaries with seriousness, while Valeria's voice actress, Maria Elisa Camargo, playfully ribs at him with niceties and nicknames.

Samuel Roukin's haunting stare as Ghost is every bit as damning as his insistence on holding the line. I want to care about these characters and have the story being told over a 4-installment subseries pay off.



When all was said and done, I sat back from my desk, controller in hand and mouth agape with tears welling up in my eyes. That sounds dramatic, I'm sure, but Infinity Ward has come up with a group of characters that I have invested in and cared about. Their efforts, their stories, and their camaraderie and brotherhood mattered.

Task Force 141's chapter may have come to a fitting — albeit gut-wrenching — end, but the cycle continues on. Somebody has to get their hands dirty so the world stays clean.

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