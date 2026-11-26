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Each year one of the best Black Friday deals is a discount on Microsoft 365. That's true once again, thanks to discounts on Microsoft 365 Personal and Microsoft 365 Family.

Deals at StackSocial slash the price of Microsoft 365, giving you 12 months of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more for as little as $69.99.

Save 30% Microsoft 365 Personal (12 months): was $99.99 now $69.99 at StackSocial This is the best deal on Microsoft 365 right now. Grabbing this gets you 12 months of Microsoft 365 Personal that can start today or be stacked on top of an existing subscription.

Why should you buy Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365 is a full suite of apps and services that allow you to get work done. It's best known for the Office apps, but a subscription to Microsoft 365 also includes OneDrive storage, Microsoft Editor, and Microsoft Defender. Heck, Microsoft even tosses in some premium Clipchamp features.

Word, Excel, and PowerPoint remain industry standards, making Microsoft 365 the easiest option when collaborating with coworkers, classmates, or clients.

I've covered Microsoft 365 deals for years and have used its apps for decades in my personal and professional lives. Microsoft allows you to stack subscriptions, so I often add an extra year of Microsoft 365 when it's discounted.

Why this may be the last year I recommend Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365 has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons lately. A global outage took down Outlook and several Microsoft 365 services for almost a full day. Separately, Microsoft announced a change that will cut the total amount of OneDrive storage that comes with Microsoft 365 from 6TB to 2TB.

Microsoft 365 remains an essential part of many people's workflows, and it is still a good value when you can grab it at a discount.

It's also important to remember that other services cost more than they used to. Not that it makes it easier to afford Microsoft 365 or anything else, but prices need to be looked at in context.

The reality is that Microsoft 365 was such a good value for years that even with all the changes, it is still a better value than its competitors. 2TB of iCloud storage costs around $120 per year, and that's just for cloud storage. Microsoft 365 Family comes with 6TB of cloud storage (soon to be reduced to 2TB), and the entire Microsoft 365 suite of apps and services.

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