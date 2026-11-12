Microsoft 365, Outlook, Teams, OneDrive, and Copilot are ALL down right now
Several Microsoft services are down and it looks like Google, Amazon, and other big companies are facing issues as well.
Microsoft's biggest services are all facing major outages right now. Outlook, Teams, Copilot, OneDrive, and Azure all appear to be affected.
According to DownDetector, tens of thousands of users are affected by the outage for each Microsoft service. The full impact is likely much broader, meaning we could be in for a long afternoon or evening depending on your time zone.
While reports of issues have spiked recently, there are still some users who will be able to use Microsoft services throughout the outage. We've had mixed results in our testing.
This is an ongoing story, and we will update it as more information becomes available.
It appears that other popular services are facing issues as well, including services from Google, Steam, and AWS. Many users are also reporting issues with Cloudflare.
When this many services experience outages simultaneously, there is likely a common underlying cause, but we're still awaiting confirmation of what's behind the issues.
The Microsoft 365 Status account on X is providing updated information on the outages.
It's still too early to know how long the outage will last or whether it stems from a broader infrastructure issue.
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Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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