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Microsoft's biggest services are all facing major outages right now. Outlook, Teams, Copilot, OneDrive, and Azure all appear to be affected.

According to DownDetector, tens of thousands of users are affected by the outage for each Microsoft service. The full impact is likely much broader, meaning we could be in for a long afternoon or evening depending on your time zone.

While reports of issues have spiked recently, there are still some users who will be able to use Microsoft services throughout the outage. We've had mixed results in our testing.

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Disclaimer This is an ongoing story, and we will update it as more information becomes available.

It appears that other popular services are facing issues as well, including services from Google, Steam, and AWS. Many users are also reporting issues with Cloudflare.

When this many services experience outages simultaneously, there is likely a common underlying cause, but we're still awaiting confirmation of what's behind the issues.

The Microsoft 365 Status account on X is providing updated information on the outages.

While we're working to mitigate impact, we've confirmed the issue may affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region, more information will be provided in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543.November 12, 2026

It's still too early to know how long the outage will last or whether it stems from a broader infrastructure issue.

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