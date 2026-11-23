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Microsoft Outlook and several of the company's other services went down earlier this month. Millions of people were affected by the outage, and some were unable to receive emails for almost a full day. Scammers are aware of how widespread the outage was and are looking to take advantage of those affected.

Microsoft issued a warning about a phishing campaign that tricks people into believing emails held during the outage need to be recovered. Recipients will receive an email claiming that emails have been held during a service disruption and will be deleted within 24 hours.

Phishing scams often try to create a sense of urgency with false deadlines or "expiring" items. It's also normal for scammers to attach campaigns to trending news topics and tech stories. Microsoft's recent outage was one of the biggest IT events in recent memory, so many people who usually ignore tech likely saw coverage of it.

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Microsoft first shared its warning last week, but it has become more relevant now that the full incident report has been released.

Despite the fact that many were unable to send or receive messages during the outage, Microsoft has confirmed that all emails from that time have since been delivered:

"No mail was lost, and all queued messages were successfully delivered. The incident did not impact customer data at rest," said Microsoft.

That means there is no pile of held emails to be released. Of course, malicious actors would have no intention of helping you. The aim of phishing scams is often to trick people into handing over account credentials or other sensitive information.

Microsoft also reminded users that legitimate Microsoft 365 service health notifications do not direct people to non-Microsoft websites to recover held emails.

Microsoft has not found any evidence of credentials being captured through this specific phishing campaign. Microsoft says Defender blocks the malicious domains used in the campaign, while Defender for Office 365 blocks and quarantines the phishing emails.

Millions of people heard about Microsoft's outage, but many never saw Microsoft's explanation of what happened. Microsoft says every delayed email was delivered, which means there is no reason to click a link claiming your messages are waiting to be recovered.

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