Xbox has been affected by Microsoft's ongoing tech outage — Xbox Cloud Gaming, cloud saves, and account sign-ins are reportedly down
As Microsoft scrambles to fix its online services, Xbox is starting to be affected by the global outage issues impacting major companies like Google, Steam, Cloudflare, and AWS.
On November 12, 2026, Microsoft was hit with a severe worldwide outage preventing people from accessing all its services, including Outlook, Teams, Copilot, OneDrive, and Azure.
This morning, Xbox has become the latest victim of this outage. Despite Xbox's status reading green across the board on Microsoft's website, people on social media and Downdetector are reporting issues with the console's services, including being unable to sign in, digital games not launching, cloud saves not working, and, in general, not being able to access Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Now, granted, my colleagues and I at Windows Central have been able to connect to Xbox services just fine. So, at the moment, this outage isn't as severe as the rest of the issues going on at Microsoft, nor is it as dire as the September 2026 outage and the July 2026 outage.
Microsoft is currently working to get all of its services back up and running, so stay tuned for more information regarding Xbox's latest major outage.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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