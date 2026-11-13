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On November 12, 2026, Microsoft was hit with a severe worldwide outage preventing people from accessing all its services, including Outlook, Teams, Copilot, OneDrive, and Azure.

This morning, Xbox has become the latest victim of this outage. Despite Xbox's status reading green across the board on Microsoft's website, people on social media and Downdetector are reporting issues with the console's services, including being unable to sign in, digital games not launching, cloud saves not working, and, in general, not being able to access Xbox Cloud Gaming.

We’re seeing positive results for service stability and increased capacity as a result of our latest traffic optimization actions. We're implementing these actions more broadly across affected regions as we seek to attain persistent recovery. A more comprehensive update can be found at MO1550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin center, as well as https://t.co/pYdahqxDv3 if the admin center is not available to you.November 13, 2026

Now, granted, my colleagues and I at Windows Central have been able to connect to Xbox services just fine. So, at the moment, this outage isn't as severe as the rest of the issues going on at Microsoft, nor is it as dire as the September 2026 outage and the July 2026 outage.

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Microsoft is currently working to get all of its services back up and running, so stay tuned for more information regarding Xbox's latest major outage.

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