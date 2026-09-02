After two months of relative calm, Xbox's live services are once again suffering a major outage as of this writing.

This is confirmed by the official Xbox Status website, which states that Xbox's "Account & Profile" and "Games & Gaming" are currently unavailable.

Xbox Support's X account also confirms through an official announcement post that people are reporting they can't sign into their Xbox profiles, create new accounts, or play games that require a profile login.

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We are aware that some users are encountering errors when attempting to sign in or create an account. Thank you for your patience while we investigate this issue. We'll update as soon as we have more — keep an eye on https://t.co/MGxnmqdcis.September 2, 2026

Xbox Support states they are aware of the situation and are currently investigating this issue to find a fix as soon as possible.

We'll keep you posted on the case and let you know when Xbox's online services are fully fixed and operational again.

In the meantime, let's hope this Xbox outage isn't as bad as the last one, which lasted over 15 hours straight and disabled nearly all of Xbox Network's services.

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