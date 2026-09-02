The Xbox Network is once again having major outages where users can't sign in and play games that require profile logins (Update: Fixed)
People are reporting that they can't sign into their Xbox profiles, create accounts, and play games due to a recent Xbox outage, which Microsoft is currently investigating the issue
UPDATE 11:05 AM ET: The Xbox status page now shows everything as green. We've also heard some unconfirmed reports that there were no issues, or rather, the status page itself was the error. We'll try to find out more. — Daniel Rubino, Editor-in-Chief
After two months of relative calm, Xbox's live services are once again suffering a major outage as of this writing.
This is confirmed by the official Xbox Status website, which states that Xbox's "Account & Profile" and "Games & Gaming" are currently unavailable.
Xbox Support's X account also confirms through an official announcement post that people are reporting they can't sign into their Xbox profiles, create new accounts, or play games that require a profile login.
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Xbox Support states they are aware of the situation and are currently investigating this issue to find a fix as soon as possible.
We'll keep you posted on the case and let you know when Xbox's online services are fully fixed and operational again.
In the meantime, let's hope this Xbox outage isn't as bad as the last one, which lasted over 15 hours straight and disabled nearly all of Xbox Network's services.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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