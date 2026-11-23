Microsoft's upcoming Xbox Helix next-gen console remains shrouded in mystery, but I've learned more about just how radical Microsoft's original vision for the next-generation Xbox actually was.

Sources close to Microsoft's plans tell me Xbox Helix was originally conceived as a true console-PC hybrid with access to Windows PC games and stores such as Steam, alongside another major change: no paywall for online multiplayer.

That plan was developed under Xbox's previous leadership. But with new management, rising component costs, and a shifting hardware strategy, it's less clear how much of that original vision will survive to launch.

So, could Xbox Helix finally kill paid multiplayer, and what would Microsoft have to sacrifice to make that happen?

Xbox Helix’s original plan was far more radical than we knew

Codenamed Helix, the next-gen Xbox remains shrouded in intrigue. (Image credit: Microsoft | XBOX)

TL;DR What was the original Xbox Helix plan? Windows Central understands the original vision included a console-style interface, full PC game support, access to stores such as Steam, and no subscription requirement for online multiplayer.

Xbox Helix was conceived under the previous leadership, led by Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond. Following Spencer's retirement and Bond's departure, a new Xbox has come into view, led by Asha Sharma, and her C-suite comprises Matt Booty on games, Matt Ball on strategy, and Chris Van Vilet on tech.

During the Xbox 25th festivities, I spoke to a variety of sources about where Xbox was heading previously, and a couple of interesting bits were confirmed to me in person.

The original plan for Helix, which ran under a different codename until last summer, was for it to essentially be a full gaming PC with the capability to run all of your existing Xbox console games on top. It would be functionally similar to the Xbox Ally PC gaming handheld, with a gamepad-first Xbox-style full-screen interface, complete with the capability to exit out to the Windows desktop and install whatever you want. That, indeed, included Steam.

Paid multiplayer feels like an anachronism in the era of free-to-play games. (Image credit: Windows Central)

As part of this strategy, Xbox would have had no choice but to drop the paywall for multiplayer from Xbox Game Pass (formerly Xbox Live Gold). There's no universe where a true PC could function with a multiplayer paywall. I understand that, indeed, removing the paywall was costed into this strategy.

The downside, of course, would be the lack of subsidy. This would've been an expensive device with profitability falling almost entirely on the upfront cost, like any PC or laptop. And to boot, it was conceived before the AI-driven RAM crisis exploded prices.

What we've seen under CEO Asha Sharma is a bit of a shift in how Helix has been discussed. Xbox figures today seem to be hinting that it will be more of a traditional console, with a console-first interface, albeit with the "ability to play your PC games."

Given Xbox's strategic shifts this year, we could be looking at an Xbox Helix that's a tad more traditional than we previously expected.

Xbox Helix’s biggest problem may be making the economics work

RAM: you have it, Sam Altman wants to steal it. (Image credit: Windows Central)

TL;DR Why free multiplayer gets complicated Dropping the multiplayer paywall would be great for players, but Xbox would lose another recurring revenue stream at the same time rising component costs are making powerful console hardware more expensive.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hates that you have your own RAM, and he probably hates even more the idea of RAM going into dedicated gaming hardware that can't run AI models at all. He hates that you own RAM so much that he and his buddies purchased all the RAM from now until kingdom come, driving up prices of laptops, phones, and indeed, video game consoles to levels not seen in years, decades.

Microsoft has also been working harder to actually keep people logging into the Xbox ecosystem this year. Forza Horizon 6's timed exclusivity on Xbox boosted activations on console, particularly among those who own multiple gaming systems.

In a universe where Xbox was essentially going to build a Steam Machine with a bit of Xbox gaming on the side, the old idea of an Xbox Helix with full-blown Steam seems at odds with Microsoft's current plan to actually revitalize the Xbox customer base. Indeed, Xbox has even returned to exclusive games this year, and has even been hinting at moving heavy hitters like Diablo, Fallout, and The Elder Scrolls to full Xbox console exclusivity.

Microsoft's own analyses seen by Windows Central suggest a large cohort of Xbox Ally users default to Steam when it's available, undermining Xbox's present-day efforts to bring more users into its ecosystem. How much worse would that be on an Xbox Helix that has the Steam store by default?

Perhaps Xbox Helix "playing your PC games" no longer means Steam, but will instead end up just meaning Xbox Play Anywhere PC versions with more graphics options ... Could Xbox Helix somehow let you play Steam games without bleeding users with access to the full Steam store client?

Will Xbox Helix have full-blown Steam? (Image credit: Windows Central)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also kept pushing this idea that Xbox needs to "pay for itself," lamenting that the multi-billion-dollar division isn't profitable enough. Let's ignore the fact that Nadella is pumping billions into AI companies that may never actually be profitable for a second and just take his comments at face value.

Does it seem logical under the new regime that Xbox would drop the paywall for multiplayer, given how much money it generates? Even if we conservatively estimate how many users are paying for multiplayer via Xbox Game Pass Core, that amounts to hundreds of millions of dollars annually, if not billions.

It's really tough to estimate just how lucrative this model is given how opaque Microsoft is with reporting Xbox's figures. Some of that revenue will subsidize today's Xbox hardware. Some will subsidize Xbox Game Pass content and studios building multiplayer-first games. One thing we know today is that Xbox Series X|S hardware is not cheap, and Microsoft itself is losing money even now despite raising prices. Ditching the paywall for Xbox Live multiplayer would mean an even more expensive Xbox Helix, which wouldn't exactly help it reclaim those lucrative, high-spending users it has lost to PlayStation via its self-defeating multi-platform strategy.

Xbox is in a tough place either way

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has her work cut out to find a path forward to X (Image credit: BBC / Xbox)

Dropping the Xbox Live paywall for multiplayer would be a huge win for customers who can afford the upfront cost of an Xbox Helix, and would give Microsoft a strong differentiator against PlayStation. But it's hard for me to envision as a possibility today, given how expensive components are now, and how much of a microscope Microsoft has put Xbox's financials under.

There are ways Xbox could skirt around it potentially. Presumably the paywall would only get dropped for Xbox Helix, leaving Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S owners as subsidizing users. It could be that Xbox Helix has multiple versions, subsidized and a more expensive unsubsidized "pro" version that's more open. It could be that Microsoft simply doesn't expect to manufacture many Xbox Helix units in the short to medium term, making the impact on the multiplayer paywall negligible.

The fact remains that there is no actual paywall for free-to-play games like Fortnite, Overwatch, and Roblox, many of which represent the most popular service games on these platforms. So perhaps there's just not as much money in the paywall as we might expect anyway. Perhaps Xbox Game Pass is enough ongoing revenue without the paywall, and Microsoft has analysis suggesting users wouldn't unsubscribe even if the paywall for multiplayer was dropped.

We don't know what the current plan is either way, and given the unstable economic environment, maybe Microsoft doesn't even know itself. But the cynic in me thinks that the dream of Xbox dropping the multiplayer paywall might've departed with the Phil Spencer leadership team ... but hey, maybe I'm wrong.

Which version of Xbox Helix would you rather Microsoft build: a more expensive, open console with free multiplayer and PC stores, or a cheaper, more traditional Xbox? Let us know where you’d draw the line in the comments.

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