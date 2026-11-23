These awesome GameSir Xbox controllers are up to 25% off for Black Friday and get our highest recommendations
From budget-friendly wired pads to premium-grade wireless controllers with 1000Hz on PC, GameSir's Xbox controllers are some of the best, and our favorites are on sale for Black Friday
When it comes to third-party Xbox controller providers, GameSir ranks among our favorites alongside Razer. Their gamepads have rarely, if ever, let us down thanks to their sheer high-quality builds, supreme levels of comfort, and controls so responsive that you'll never have to fear dreaded input lag ever again.
With Black Friday season gearing up, some of our favorite Xbox controllers from GameSir have gone on sale with ample discounts.
These include the long-awaited GameSir G7 Pro Wireless Xbox controller for $103.99 at Amazon (down from $129.99), the budget-friendly GameSir G7 HE Wired Xbox Controller for $39.99 at Amazon (down from $49.99), and the GameSir G8 Plus Mobile Controller for $59.99 at Amazon (down from $79.99) if you want to convert your phone into an Xbox Cloud Gaming controller.
However, nearly all of these discounts require an Amazon Prime Membership to access. You can sign up with a 30-Day free trial at Amazon, so you have enough time to take advantage of these deals before its monthly $14.99 subscription plan activates.
"GameSir has done it again with the G7 Pro, a controller that’s up to the high quality I’ve come to expect from the brand, but with a few extra quirks and features to make it even more appealing." ~ Rhys Wood, Hardware Editor at TechRadar
TechRadar Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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"The GameSir G7 Pro is a fantastic controller, especially for just $80. You're getting an excellent core gaming experience bolstered by more features than you can shake a stick at, and wireless connectivity with ALMOST everything." ~ Zachary Boddy, former Staff Writer
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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This "Ocean Breeze" captures the tropical vibes of Grand Theft Auto 6's Florida-inspired setting while maintaining the strong durability and precise, responsive controls of regular GameSir G7 Pro controllers.
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This is the Wired variant of GameSir's Tarantula Controller, built primarily for Xbox Series X|S with bonus compatibility for PC (with 1000Hz Polling rates, TMR analog sticks, and the ability to switch between controlled Hall Effect triggers and instantaneous micro switch triggers.
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"The GameSir G7 HE is a solid upgrade over its predecessor, the G7 SE, offering noticeable improvements in the buttons and general comfort. The Hall Effect sticks ensure longevity and GameSir remains the cheapest brand to offer this tech." ~ Jennifer Young, Contributor, Gaming
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
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"The GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller for Xbox & PC pairs stellar build quality, respectable controls, and an enticing array of features with an attractive price tag." ~ Zachary Boddy, former Staff Writer
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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"The GameSir G8 Galileo Plus is a top choice for turning your smartphone into a handheld gaming device, and being able to enjoy the Xbox Cloud Gaming experience with unmatched comfort and ease." ~ Jennifer Young, Contributor, Gaming
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
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What are the benefits of an Amazon Prime Membership?
Aside from exclusive discounts, Amazon Prime Membership grants shoppers access to Amazon Prime Video to watch popular shows like the Fallout TV series, faster shipping, cloud storage for music and videos, saving 10¢ a gallon on fuel at over 7,500 participating sites, and more.
Should I wait for Black Friday on November 27, 2026 for better deals?
With Black Friday being only a few days away, these discounts are unlikely to change, so it's best you take advantage of them before they potentially go out of stock when the event begins properly on November 27, 2026.
Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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