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When it comes to third-party Xbox controller providers, GameSir ranks among our favorites alongside Razer. Their gamepads have rarely, if ever, let us down thanks to their sheer high-quality builds, supreme levels of comfort, and controls so responsive that you'll never have to fear dreaded input lag ever again.

With Black Friday season gearing up, some of our favorite Xbox controllers from GameSir have gone on sale with ample discounts.

These include the long-awaited GameSir G7 Pro Wireless Xbox controller for $103.99 at Amazon (down from $129.99), the budget-friendly GameSir G7 HE Wired Xbox Controller for $39.99 at Amazon (down from $49.99), and the GameSir G8 Plus Mobile Controller for $59.99 at Amazon (down from $79.99) if you want to convert your phone into an Xbox Cloud Gaming controller.



However, nearly all of these discounts require an Amazon Prime Membership to access. You can sign up with a 30-Day free trial at Amazon, so you have enough time to take advantage of these deals before its monthly $14.99 subscription plan activates.

TMR analog sticks Save 20% ($26) GameSir G7 Pro Wireless XBOX Controller: was $129.99 now $103.99 at Amazon

"GameSir has done it again with the G7 Pro, a controller that’s up to the high quality I’ve come to expect from the brand, but with a few extra quirks and features to make it even more appealing." ~ Rhys Wood, Hardware Editor at TechRadar



TechRadar Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Read more Read less ▼

Mag-Res TMR sticks Save 20% ($14) GameSir Tarantula Pro Wired Controller for Xbox/PC/Steam: was $69.99 now $55.99 at Amazon

This is the Wired variant of GameSir's Tarantula Controller, built primarily for Xbox Series X|S with bonus compatibility for PC (with 1000Hz Polling rates, TMR analog sticks, and the ability to switch between controlled Hall Effect triggers and instantaneous micro switch triggers. Read more Read less ▼

What are the benefits of an Amazon Prime Membership? Aside from exclusive discounts, Amazon Prime Membership grants shoppers access to Amazon Prime Video to watch popular shows like the Fallout TV series, faster shipping, cloud storage for music and videos, saving 10¢ a gallon on fuel at over 7,500 participating sites, and more.

Should I wait for Black Friday on November 27, 2026 for better deals? With Black Friday being only a few days away, these discounts are unlikely to change, so it's best you take advantage of them before they potentially go out of stock when the event begins properly on November 27, 2026.

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