Some of our favorite SteelSeries gaming hardware is on sale before Black Friday — We've handpicked its best deals on gaming headsets, keyboards, and more
We've long recommended SteelSeries for Xbox and PC, and some of its best hardware is already enjoying Black Friday discounts.
We've recommended SteelSeries gaming gear for years, praising its excellent headsets in particular. Now, ahead of Black Friday, it's started cutting prices across its keyboards, controllers, and gaming audio hardware, with discounts reaching up to 48% off their usual prices.
Many of SteelSeries' best have also earned recommendations from our colleagues at sister sites like TechRadar, while some of our favorites include the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni headset for $349.99 at Amazon (down from $399.99) and the Arctis GameBuds for Xbox for $149.99 at Amazon (reduced from $199.99). If you're looking to upgrade your setup, these are our top picks this week.
"Now with Hi-Res certification, boosted ANC, triple system inputs, and "infinite" battery life — the Omni takes everything that is great about the Nova Elite and makes it far, far more affordable. Superb audio, unbeatable multi-platform compatibility, and top-shelf comfort make this the headset to beat." ~ Jez Corden, Executive Editor
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
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"Overall, this is a really great and discreet headset, complete with active noise-cancelling, 2.4 GHz USB-C connectivity, and Bluetooth on mobile devices. The sound quality is decent, the price is right, and the feature set is impressive. If you're an earbuds fan, this might be your best option for multi-platform use with an Xbox and PC focus." ~ Jez Corden, Executive Editor
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
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"It’s impossible to fault the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wired gaming headset. It offers comfort and clear audio, while also removing the need to faff around with buttons on ear cups to adjust everything thanks to its palm-sized audio mixer." ~ Kara Phillips, Evergreen Writer at TechRadar
TechRadar review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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This limited "Control" edition of the Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 features unique Analog Magnetic OmniPoint 3.0 Switches to gain 40 levels of adjustable actuation (0.1mm to 4.0mm), vastly improving its responsiveness for esports-level gaming, along with Protection mode to reduce accidental misclicks.
TechRadar review (Regular Edition): ⭐⭐⭐⭐
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With responsive and precise Hall Effect thumbsticks, mechanical switches, and fast triggers (all of which are customizable), the Aeon Pro Wireless controller will satisfy your gaming needs.
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"The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 is a focused, lightweight wireless gaming mouse that delivers where it counts. The upgraded TrueMove 26K sensor and 4000Hz polling rate are meaningful upgrades over the Gen 1 model, and I was genuinely impressed by the inclusion of Bluetooth at this price." Rob Webb, Contributing Writer at TechRadar
TechRadar review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
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Should I wait for Black Friday for a better deal?
Probably not. These discounts are unlikely to change with Black Friday being so close and are slated to last until Cyber Monday on November 30, 2026. While prices can always change, these savings are totally worthwhile if you've already been planning an upgrade.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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