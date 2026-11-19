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We've recommended SteelSeries gaming gear for years, praising its excellent headsets in particular. Now, ahead of Black Friday, it's started cutting prices across its keyboards, controllers, and gaming audio hardware, with discounts reaching up to 48% off their usual prices.

Many of SteelSeries' best have also earned recommendations from our colleagues at sister sites like TechRadar, while some of our favorites include the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni headset for $349.99 at Amazon (down from $399.99) and the Arctis GameBuds for Xbox for $149.99 at Amazon (reduced from $199.99). If you're looking to upgrade your setup, these are our top picks this week.

2.4 GHz wireless/Bluetooth earbuds Save 25% ($50) SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds for Xbox: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

"Overall, this is a really great and discreet headset, complete with active noise-cancelling, 2.4 GHz USB-C connectivity, and Bluetooth on mobile devices. The sound quality is decent, the price is right, and the feature set is impressive. If you're an earbuds fan, this might be your best option for multi-platform use with an Xbox and PC focus." ~ Jez Corden, Executive Editor



Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Read more Read less ▼

4,000Hz Polling Save 32% ($35) SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless: was $109.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

"The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 is a focused, lightweight wireless gaming mouse that delivers where it counts. The upgraded TrueMove 26K sensor and 4000Hz polling rate are meaningful upgrades over the Gen 1 model, and I was genuinely impressed by the inclusion of Bluetooth at this price." Rob Webb, Contributing Writer at TechRadar



TechRadar review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Read more Read less ▼

Should I wait for Black Friday for a better deal? Probably not. These discounts are unlikely to change with Black Friday being so close and are slated to last until Cyber Monday on November 30, 2026. While prices can always change, these savings are totally worthwhile if you've already been planning an upgrade.

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