Razer's amazing Wolverine V3 controllers for Xbox and PC are up to 42% off for Black Friday, and they're perfect for Grand Theft Auto 6
The Razer Wolverine V3 controllers are some of our favorites, and their Xbox Pro, Xbox Tournament Edition, and 8K PC variants are enjoying massive Black Friday deals
Amazon is kicking off its Black Friday 2026 deals early with several massive deals on the Razer Wolverine V3, one of the best controller product lines we've ever used for Xbox and PC.
For a limited time, the wireless Razer Wolverine V3 Pro controller for Xbox and its wired-only Tournament Edition are on offer for $135.99 at Amazon (down from $199.99) and $59.99 at Amazon (down from $99.99), respectively.
Its PC gaming equivalents: the wireless Razer Wolverine V3 8K Pro and its wired-only 8K Tournament Edition are also on sale for $122.99 at Amazon (down from $199.99) and $69.98 at Amazon (down from $99.99).
"Combining the best aspects of previous Wolverine controllers, Razer has updated it for the present day with its excellent mouse switch technology, hall effect sticks and an ergonomic design that I would argue is better even than Microsoft's own." ~ Richard Devine, Managing Editor
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
"The Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition is the more affordable, wired alternative to the V3 Pro. It's the exact same foundation, with an identical design and controls, but drops with wireless connectivity and other extras, and dons a wire." ~ Zachary Boddy, former Staff Writer
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐½
"There's nothing else like the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC right now. On a technical level, it's without equal. You won't be able to see what 8,000Hz looks like, but it delivers what it promises, and for the top-level player, this is an unmatched controller." ~ Richard Devine, Managing Editor
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
The Tournament Edition features the same high-quality build, 8K polling, button customization, and TMR analog sticks as the Pro version, but sacrifices wireless connectivity for a cheaper price tag.
Why buy these Razer Wolverine V3 controllers?
The Razer Wolverine V4 Pro may be the new hotness, but the Razer Wolverine V3 line still has plenty of life left.
The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro and its wired-only Tournament Edition are incredible Xbox controllers with instant-responsive input detection, Hall Effect analog sticks for laser-precise movement and aiming, durable yet comfy builds, and customizable rear, shoulder, and back paddle buttons that provide shortcuts for complex in-game actions.
The Razer Wolverine V3's 8K PC counterparts employ a higher 8000Hz polling rate (as opposed to the regular Razer Wolverine V3's 1000Hz polling on PC) for greater responsiveness while eliminating any trace of input lag. Plus, the 8K PC gamepads use TMR thumbsticks that draw less battery power from the controller while providing even greater in-game precision when moving and aiming, compared to Hall Effect sticks.
Is it worth waiting until Black Friday for a killer deal?
At this point, there's no point waiting anymore for a killer deal as almost every retailer from Amazon to Best Buy is hosting early Black Friday sales events, with prices that are unlikely to change until at least Cyber Monday on November 30, 2026.
Plus, these are some pretty sweet discounts for the Razer Wolverine V3 controllers and we highly recommend striking now while the iron's hot so to speak.
Which of these Razer Wolverine V3 controllers should I get?
So, if you're looking for premium-grade responsiveness with ergonomic niceties to enjoy Xbox Series X|S exclusive titles like Grand Theft Auto 6, the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro and Tournament Edition Xbox Controllers are the way to go.
However, if you're a hardcore PC gamer who needs the most responsive, lagless controller possible to dominate online multiplayer games like Gears of War: E-Day or Call of Duty, then the Razer Wolverine V3 8K Pro PC and Tournament Edition 8K PC are for you.
Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.