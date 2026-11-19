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The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro for Xbox and PC controllers are back on sale for Black Friday

Amazon is kicking off its Black Friday 2026 deals early with several massive deals on the Razer Wolverine V3, one of the best controller product lines we've ever used for Xbox and PC.

For a limited time, the wireless Razer Wolverine V3 Pro controller for Xbox and its wired-only Tournament Edition are on offer for $135.99 at Amazon (down from $199.99) and $59.99 at Amazon (down from $99.99), respectively.

Its PC gaming equivalents: the wireless Razer Wolverine V3 8K Pro and its wired-only 8K Tournament Edition are also on sale for $122.99 at Amazon (down from $199.99) and $69.98 at Amazon (down from $99.99).

Why buy these Razer Wolverine V3 controllers?

(Image credit: Windows Central (Richard Devine) | Razer)

The Razer Wolverine V4 Pro may be the new hotness, but the Razer Wolverine V3 line still has plenty of life left.

The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro and its wired-only Tournament Edition are incredible Xbox controllers with instant-responsive input detection, Hall Effect analog sticks for laser-precise movement and aiming, durable yet comfy builds, and customizable rear, shoulder, and back paddle buttons that provide shortcuts for complex in-game actions.

The Razer Wolverine V3's 8K PC counterparts employ a higher 8000Hz polling rate (as opposed to the regular Razer Wolverine V3's 1000Hz polling on PC) for greater responsiveness while eliminating any trace of input lag. Plus, the 8K PC gamepads use TMR thumbsticks that draw less battery power from the controller while providing even greater in-game precision when moving and aiming, compared to Hall Effect sticks.

Is it worth waiting until Black Friday for a killer deal? At this point, there's no point waiting anymore for a killer deal as almost every retailer from Amazon to Best Buy is hosting early Black Friday sales events, with prices that are unlikely to change until at least Cyber Monday on November 30, 2026.



Plus, these are some pretty sweet discounts for the Razer Wolverine V3 controllers and we highly recommend striking now while the iron's hot so to speak.

Which of these Razer Wolverine V3 controllers should I get? So, if you're looking for premium-grade responsiveness with ergonomic niceties to enjoy Xbox Series X|S exclusive titles like Grand Theft Auto 6, the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro and Tournament Edition Xbox Controllers are the way to go. However, if you're a hardcore PC gamer who needs the most responsive, lagless controller possible to dominate online multiplayer games like Gears of War: E-Day or Call of Duty, then the Razer Wolverine V3 8K Pro PC and Tournament Edition 8K PC are for you.

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