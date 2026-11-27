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Black Friday is in full swing, and plenty of Xbox accessories are getting price cuts, including the pastel, cotton-candy-colored gamepad that has been my go-to wireless controller since I reviewed it earlier this year.

I’ve tested dozens of third-party controllers over the past couple of years, and the GameSir T7 Pro Sugar Whirl still holds the crown on Xbox for me. Right now, it’s down to $71.99 at Amazon, knocking a solid $18 (20%) off its $89.99 list price.

When I originally reviewed this controller back in July, stock was bouncing in and out constantly, and at one point it was even listed at an eye-watering $135 placeholder price, so seeing it not only back in stock, but discounted to $71.99 for Black Friday, makes it an easy recommendation.

Why this wireless Xbox pad is a steal for Black Friday

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

So the biggest reason this controller deserves a spot under your TV is that it is currently the cheapest third-party actually wireless controller for Xbox on the market. If you’ve ever been burned by a pad proudly wearing a "Designed for Xbox" badge on the front, only to discover in the microscopic small print that it still requires a cable tethered to your console, just like several of GameSir’s other models (shakes fist), you’ll understand why that's such a big deal. It connects via a proper 2.4GHz dongle for lag-free couch gaming, and GameSir even built a little hollow into the back of the bundled charging dock so you won't lose the receiver.

Even at its regular $89.99 MSRP, this controller's specs punch well above its weight, so getting it for $71.99 is an absolute steal and better value than Microsoft's own offerings. Under the hood, you’re getting drift-resistant GameSir Mag-Res TMR thumbsticks, which offer smoother tracking and better precision than standard Hall Effect, alongside Hall Effect analog triggers with dual-stage trigger stops, two well-placed remappable back buttons, four rumble motors, RGB lighting, and a 1,050 mAh battery.

(Image credit: Future)

Then there is the real reason I grabbed this controller in the first place. It's beautiful. GameSir calls the pastel pink-and-blue swirl design "Sugar Whirl," inspired by cotton candy and morning skies, but to me it’s unintentionally giving major Leonida and Vice City vibes. Considering GTA 6 just landed on Xbox Series X|S, rocking a neon-pastel wireless pad while cruising around Vice City feels right. And despite GameSir also releasing some very blatantly GTA themed pads with the new G7 Pro (that is ALSO on sale) you'll note in the small print for that controller that yet again, you need a wire for Xbox specifically (why are you like this GameSir?)

If you've been waiting to ditch the cable on a budget, now is the time to grab it.

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