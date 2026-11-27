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If you've ever been curious about Lenovo's SteamOS-based Legion Go S but couldn't justify its inflated price tag, Black Friday might finally be your moment to commit.

Lenovo's official store has slashed $758 off the Ryzen Z1 Extreme, bringing it down from an apparent "$1,607.99" to $849.99. That's still a premium gaming handheld, but it's much closer to where we felt this model should have been priced in the first place.

Why buy the Lenovo Legion Go S?

The Lenovo Legion G S on display. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The Legion Go S got a lot right when we tested it. It's comfortable to hold during longer gaming sessions; its controls feel responsive, and SteamOS had one of the easiest handheld gaming interfaces to navigate, before Microsoft started improving Xbox Mode on Windows.

Performance is where this model earns its praise with AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. It can push games further than the Steam Deck while taking advantage of a crisp 1920x1200 display with a 120Hz refresh rate and VRR support. In our testing, Cyberpunk 2077 maintained around 30 FPS at the native 1200p resolution without relying on frame generation, something Valve's hardware couldn't do.

If you've been holding off on the Legion Go S because of its price, this is one of the better opportunities we've seen so far. At $849.99, it remains expensive for sure, but the gap between it and ultra-premium options is much easier to justify.

Can I play games with anti-cheat on it? Not for some. Since this model runs Linux-based SteamOS, you will need to use cloud gaming or install Windows 11 to play certain games with kernel-level anti-cheat.

Can I install games from non-Steam platforms? Yes, the Lenovo Legion GO S allows users to install third-party launchers in SteamOS Desktop Mode for Epic Games Store and GOG games. However, you must install Windows if you want to run PC Game Pass games.

Can I upgrade its RAM and Storage? Its RAM cannot be upgraded, but you can upgrade its storage by replacing the internal 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD with a larger one, or by adding a microSD expansion card for a quicker, easier solution that doesn't involve opening it up.

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