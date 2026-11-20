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While it may not be officially Black Friday yet, retailers are done holding off on hosting lucrative discounts on gaming laptops armed with the latest advanced specs on the market.

For instance, the top-tier mid-range ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) gaming laptop, built for smooth 1080p resolution at 60 FPS thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU and Intel Core i7 CPU, is now 26% off for $1179.99 at Amazon (down from $1586.67).

Why buy the AUS ROG Strix G16 with RTX 5060 and Intel Core i7?

Front view of the ASUS ROG Strix G16 laptop. (Image credit: Windows Central (Zachary Boddy) | ASUS)

While this gaming laptop isn't as powerful as the more expensive AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D variant we reviewed, the Intel version of the ASUS ROG Strix G16 is still worth your time and money, especially since it's now over $1000 cheaper than its premium counterpart's MSRP thanks to its 26% Black Friday discount ($1,179.99 vs $2,499.99, to be precise).

For starters, the ASUS ROG Strix G16 is armed with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card paired with 16GB RAM that significantly boosts performance, enabling 1080p gaming at 60fps with high graphical settings. The graphics card also includes DLSS 4 upscaling to smooth framerate by reducing motion blur and ghosting.

The ASUS ROG Strix G16 also stays stable when running demanding 3D games by utilizing an Intel Core i7 processor to reduce CPU bottlenecking and an end-to-end vapor cooling chamber to prevent overheating.

Other notable features of this gaming laptop include a 1920x1200 LED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response times to provide crisp visuals and reduced input lag, Wi-Fi 7 for strong, lagless internet connectivity, 1TB's worth of storage space for games and other files, and an e-sports-grade keyboard with fast and precise responsiveness.

Is it best to wait for Black Friday for a killer deal? With Black Friday being so close, this early Black Friday discount from Amazon is unlikely to change until Cyber Monday on November 30, 2026. So, if you're looking to buy the ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) gaming laptop at a low price this Black Friday, it's best to do so now.

Is its RAM and SSD swappable? You can remove its 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM stick for larger ones to upgrade its storage and performance.

Is it good for productivity? The ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) can pull double duty for heavy productivity tasks like video editing, coding, and 3D rendering thanks to its advanced Intel Core i7 CPU and RTZ 5060 GPU. However, due to its short battery life of 3-5 hours, heavy 2.65 kg weight, and 1920x1200 display that's not the best for photo editing or reading spreadsheets, it's not recommended as a convenient, all-day productivity laptop you have to carry every day to the office.

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