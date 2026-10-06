Beat the RAM crisis with an RTX 5060 gaming laptop at a reasonable price, or upgrade to more discounted picks from Acer
Acer's Nitro V gaming laptops with modern NVIDIA RTX 50 Series GPUs are enjoying generous Prime Big Day deals for PC gamers.
Amazon's Prime Big Day Deals are here to give gaming laptops a much-needed price-drop reprieve after prices were inflated by this year's ongoing RAM crisis.
One line-up getting this treatment is Acer's Nitro gaming laptops, which feature dedicated GPUs, crisp displays, plenty of RAM to keep them running, and upgradeable storage space.
However, these Acer gaming laptop deals, like the mid-range Acer Nitro V 16S (ANV16S-61-R9TR-US) for $1,231.99 or the entry-level Acer Nitro V (ANV16-I31-54PT) for $1,119.99, are only available to shoppers who are subscribed to Amazon Prime.
One of the best features of the Acer Nitro V 16S AI is its NVIDIA RTX 5070 GPU, a mid-range graphics card that will boost its performance so it can play video games with detailed 1440p resolutions and gameplay-enhancing framerates way above 60fps.
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This configuration of the Acer Nitro 16S AI laptop comes with a 16-inch WUXGA IPS display with a 180Hz refresh rate, which will significantly cut down on controller input lag during gameplay and smooth out a game's visuals by reducing motion blur.
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With this configuration's AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics, the Acer Nitro X 16S AI laptop can deliver extremely reliable performance rates for gaming, content creation, and even workflow tasks that require AI assistance.
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This is an extremely expensive configuration of the Acer Nitro 16S AI laptop built for heavy-duty 4K gaming at 120fps with its NVIDIA GeForce 5070 Ti graphics and 16GB RAM, while packing in a 1TB SSD so you can fit in plenty of your favorite PC games.
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This is the least expensive, entry-level Acer gaming laptop in this roundup. It features an Intel Core 5 210H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 GPU for stable 1080p gaming performance, along with a 512GB SSD that can be upgraded with larger SSDs to fit more games and get faster boot times.
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Which of these discounted Acer gaming laptops offer the best value?
Out of all these laptop deals, I'd say the Nitro V 16S (ANV16S-61-R9TR-US) offers the best value for money.
While it's slightly cheaper than its initial launch MSRP of $1,299.99 in 2025, its discounted price of $1,231.99 at Amazon is a much better proposition compared to its current MSRP of $1,449.99, caused by the market-disrupting RAM Crisis this year.
As for Acer Nitro V 16S's specs, our colleagues at Tom's Hardware praised the Acer Nitro V 16S for performing in all the same categories that are important to us at Windows Central.
These categories include a crisp and vibrant 16-inch IPS display with a 1920x1200 resolution with 180Hz refresh rates, high-performance rates for 1080p and 60fps+ gaming and productivity tasks thanks to its 16GB RAM and RTX 5060 GPU, a wide variety of HMDI, microSD, and USB ports, and a long-lasting battery life of 10+ hours under heavy workloads.
On top of that, the Acer Nitro V 16S's specs not only perform reliably well for 1080p gaming but they're also good at helping it complete productivity tasks efficiently on the side, making it a decent jack-of-all-trades laptop.
Alternate Acer gaming laptops on sale
As a reminder, alternate configurations of this laptop and other Acer Nitro gaming laptops are also on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day at the following prices:
- Acer Nitro V 16S AI Copilot+ PC Gaming Laptop (ANV16S-61-R3Z0) (AMD Ryzen 7 350 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SDD) — $248 off $1,649.99 for $1,401.99 at Amazon.
- Acer Nitro 16S AI Gaming Laptop (AN16S-61-R7YL) (AMD Ryzen 7 350 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SDD) — $225 off $1499.99 for $1,274.99 at Amazon.
- Acer Nitro 16S AI Copilot+ PC Gaming Laptop (AN16S-61-R5FY) (AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD) — $200 off $1,849.99 for $1649.99 at Amazon.
- Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop (AN16S-61-R5FY) (Intel Core 5 CPU 210H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 GPU, 8GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) — $180 off $1,299.99 for $1,119.99 at Amazon.
Do I need Prime membership for Big Deal Days?
Yes, to enjoy all Prime Day discounts, you need a paid membership or, if you haven't previously registered, a 30-day free trial.
Amazon Prime: Free 30-day trial
New members can enjoy exclusive Prime Day discounts for free and cancel anytime. After the trial, membership is $14.99/month plus tax. Includes access to games via Prime Gaming alongside Prime Video and Prime Music.
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Can these laptops have their RAM and storage upgraded?
Yes, all of these Acer gaming laptops on sale can their RAM upgraded up to 64GB via dual DDR5 SO-DIMM slots and their storage upgraded up to 8TB via dual M.2 NVMe slots.
How long will Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale last?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale will last from October 6, 2026 to October 7, 2026.
Should I buy these laptops now or wait until Black Friday next month?
There's a good chance these laptops will receive bigger discounts during Black Friday. So, it may be wise to wait until November 27, 2026, when Black Friday starts so you get them at better prices.
However, if you're currently in desperate need of a new gaming laptop and you're a fan of Acer's laptops, this could be a good time to grab one, as there's no telling if they'll go on sale on again due to this RAM Crisis.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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