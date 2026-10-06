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Amazon's Prime Big Day Deals are here to give gaming laptops a much-needed price-drop reprieve after prices were inflated by this year's ongoing RAM crisis.

One line-up getting this treatment is Acer's Nitro gaming laptops, which feature dedicated GPUs, crisp displays, plenty of RAM to keep them running, and upgradeable storage space.

However, these Acer gaming laptop deals, like the mid-range Acer Nitro V 16S (ANV16S-61-R9TR-US) for $1,231.99 or the entry-level Acer Nitro V (ANV16-I31-54PT) for $1,119.99, are only available to shoppers who are subscribed to Amazon Prime.

Which of these discounted Acer gaming laptops offer the best value?

Top-down view of the Acer Nitro V 16S AI keyboard (Image credit: Tom's Hardware (Brandon Hill) | Acer)

Out of all these laptop deals, I'd say the Nitro V 16S (ANV16S-61-R9TR-US) offers the best value for money.

While it's slightly cheaper than its initial launch MSRP of $1,299.99 in 2025, its discounted price of $1,231.99 at Amazon is a much better proposition compared to its current MSRP of $1,449.99, caused by the market-disrupting RAM Crisis this year.

As for Acer Nitro V 16S's specs, our colleagues at Tom's Hardware praised the Acer Nitro V 16S for performing in all the same categories that are important to us at Windows Central.

These categories include a crisp and vibrant 16-inch IPS display with a 1920x1200 resolution with 180Hz refresh rates, high-performance rates for 1080p and 60fps+ gaming and productivity tasks thanks to its 16GB RAM and RTX 5060 GPU, a wide variety of HMDI, microSD, and USB ports, and a long-lasting battery life of 10+ hours under heavy workloads.

On top of that, the Acer Nitro V 16S's specs not only perform reliably well for 1080p gaming but they're also good at helping it complete productivity tasks efficiently on the side, making it a decent jack-of-all-trades laptop.

Alternate Acer gaming laptops on sale

As a reminder, alternate configurations of this laptop and other Acer Nitro gaming laptops are also on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day at the following prices:

Do I need Prime membership for Big Deal Days? Yes, to enjoy all Prime Day discounts, you need a paid membership or, if you haven't previously registered, a 30-day free trial.

Amazon Prime: Free 30-day trial New members can enjoy exclusive Prime Day discounts for free and cancel anytime. After the trial, membership is $14.99/month plus tax. Includes access to games via Prime Gaming alongside Prime Video and Prime Music. Read more Read less ▼

Can these laptops have their RAM and storage upgraded? Yes, all of these Acer gaming laptops on sale can their RAM upgraded up to 64GB via dual DDR5 SO-DIMM slots and their storage upgraded up to 8TB via dual M.2 NVMe slots.

How long will Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale last? Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale will last from October 6, 2026 to October 7, 2026.

Should I buy these laptops now or wait until Black Friday next month? There's a good chance these laptops will receive bigger discounts during Black Friday. So, it may be wise to wait until November 27, 2026, when Black Friday starts so you get them at better prices. However, if you're currently in desperate need of a new gaming laptop and you're a fan of Acer's laptops, this could be a good time to grab one, as there's no telling if they'll go on sale on again due to this RAM Crisis.

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