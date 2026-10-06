Click for next article

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event has officially kicked off, and as usual for these types of events, I've been scouring the web for the best deals on PC components.

I'm not talking about fake deals where the original price is inflated just to make it seem like a discount is larger than reality. I've been using CamelCamelCamel to verify pricing history and axing any deals that are only designed to steal your dough.

With all that in mind, I've collected 9 great PC component deals ranging from processors and graphics cards to SSD storage, motherboards, and power supplies. If you're building or upgrading a PC in the near future, you don't want to miss these discounts.

Best Prime Day PC Component Deals

Curated by... Curated by... Cale Hunt Writer/Reviewer I've been building PCs longer than I've been writing about them (if you can believe that), and I know how to find actual deals on PC components you'll actually enjoy using.

FAQ

Are deals this week only available at Amazon? No. Although Amazon is spearheading the week's deals with its Prime Big Deal Days event, other major retailers like Best Buy and Newegg are also hosting simultaneous sales events. I've been sure to check all competing retailers for better prices, and I've included price checks to ensure you're not spending more at the store I'm highlighting.

When does Amazon Prime Big Deal Days end? Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days runs from October 6 until October 7, 2026.

How do I avoid fake deals where the retail price is jacked up before the event? I recommend using CamelCamelCamel to verify Amazon pricing history. This free tool provides a clear look at how pricing for the item in question has changed, providing pertinent information immediately. It's the tool I used to check all of the highlighted deals above.

Do I need a Prime membership for Big Deal Days? If you're shopping at Amazon this week, you will need a Prime membership in order to access most of the Big Deal Days promotions. If you haven't registered before, you can grab a 30-day free trial and just cancel after you've shopped for deals.

Amazon Prime: Free 30-day trial New members can enjoy exclusive Prime Day discounts for free and cancel anytime. After the trial, membership is $14.99/month plus tax. Includes access to games via Prime Gaming alongside Prime Video and Prime Music. Read more Read less ▼

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.