Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event has officially kicked off, and as usual for these types of events, I've been scouring the web for the best deals on PC components.
I'm not talking about fake deals where the original price is inflated just to make it seem like a discount is larger than reality. I've been using CamelCamelCamel to verify pricing history and axing any deals that are only designed to steal your dough.
With all that in mind, I've collected 9 great PC component deals ranging from processors and graphics cards to SSD storage, motherboards, and power supplies. If you're building or upgrading a PC in the near future, you don't want to miss these discounts.
Best Prime Day PC Component Deals
It's not called the best gaming CPU in the world for no reason. If you have the dough, you won't be disappointed.
Price check: $429 at Newegg.com (use code FTTF7668)
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The best CPU before the 9800X3D arrived, the 7800X3D is still an awesome chip for anyone who wants AM5 without overspending.
Price check: $348 at Newegg.com (use code FTTF7664)
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The Core Ultra 9 285K is one of Intel's newest chips, delivering superb productivity performance and capable gaming chops.
Price check: $479 at Newegg.com (use code FTTF7726)
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It's starting to show its age, but Intel's Core i9-14900K is still a great centerpiece for a new build or an upgrade on the LGA1700 socket.
Price check: $399 at Newegg.com (use code FTTF7675)
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This gaming GPU fell to this price a couple of months ago, and it's now back to the same low, making me feel like it's 2025 all over again.
Price check: $829 at Newegg.com
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Samsung's 9100 PRO 2TB SSD is a super choice for gamers and professionals who need speedy bulk storage.
TechRadar Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
Price check: $399.99 at BestBuy.com
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Storage doesn't come cheap these days, so a huge 27% off a 1TB Kingston drive shouldn't be ignored. It's not the fastest, but it'll do a great job in a gaming PC.
Price check: $156.99 at Newegg.com
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With 1000W of power, proven durability, and a fully modular design, MSI's A100GS PSU is the right choice for enthusiast PC gamers with a serious rig.
Price check: $108.16 at Amazon.com
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This AM4 motherboard is back down to its lowest price since the same time last year. Great deal for those building on the older socket.
Price check: $84.99 at Newegg.com
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I've been building PCs longer than I've been writing about them (if you can believe that), and I know how to find actual deals on PC components you'll actually enjoy using.
FAQ
Are deals this week only available at Amazon?
No. Although Amazon is spearheading the week's deals with its Prime Big Deal Days event, other major retailers like Best Buy and Newegg are also hosting simultaneous sales events.
I've been sure to check all competing retailers for better prices, and I've included price checks to ensure you're not spending more at the store I'm highlighting.
When does Amazon Prime Big Deal Days end?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days runs from October 6 until October 7, 2026.
How do I avoid fake deals where the retail price is jacked up before the event?
I recommend using CamelCamelCamel to verify Amazon pricing history. This free tool provides a clear look at how pricing for the item in question has changed, providing pertinent information immediately. It's the tool I used to check all of the highlighted deals above.
Do I need a Prime membership for Big Deal Days?
If you're shopping at Amazon this week, you will need a Prime membership in order to access most of the Big Deal Days promotions.
If you haven't registered before, you can grab a 30-day free trial and just cancel after you've shopped for deals.
Amazon Prime: Free 30-day trial
New members can enjoy exclusive Prime Day discounts for free and cancel anytime. After the trial, membership is $14.99/month plus tax. Includes access to games via Prime Gaming alongside Prime Video and Prime Music.
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Cale Hunt brings to Windows Central more than nine years of experience writing about PC gaming, Windows laptops, accessories, and beyond. If it runs Windows or in some way complements the hardware, there’s a good chance he knows about it, has written about it, or is already busy testing it.
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