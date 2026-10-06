These are the Surface deals I'd actually spend my own money on during Amazon's Big Deal Days
I've rounded up the best Surface deals that are live during Prime Big Deal Days.
Prime Big Deal Days are here, and that means big savings on the hottest tech. Microsoft Surface sales slash hundreds of dollars off the Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface accessories.
Best Buy and other retailers are running competing sales alongside Prime Big Deal Days, so the best Surface deals are spread across the web. You'll also see prices fluctuate as stock runs out or sits for too long. I've scoured the web for the best Surface deals, and our team at Windows Central will keep this piece up to date with the best discounts.
You'll notice that I don't list the Surface Pro 12-inch or Surface Laptop 13-inch below. That's because those PCs have new versions with Snapdragon X2 processors launching next week. You can still buy older models with first-gen Snapdragon X chips, but I'd recommend waiting until the new generation ships to see where prices fall on older devices.
Surface Pro (13-inch)
This Surface Pro bundle comes with everything you need to get work done and create on the go, including a keyboard and Surface Slim Pen. The Surface Pro in this bundle is a premium 2-in-1 that can be used as a standalone tablet or like a laptop when the keyboard is attached. This model has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which should be enough for everyday productivity, though people working with large media files may want additional cloud or external storage.
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If you just want the Surface Pro on its own or already have a keyboard, this is a great option. The Snapdragon X2 Plus processor helps deliver excellent battery life while providing plenty of performance for everyday productivity.
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Surface Laptop 8
Refreshed with a Snapdragon X2 Elite processor, this Surface Laptop promises faster performance and better graphics than we've ever seen in this lineup. This model comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, making it my top pick for everyday productivity and getting work done.
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The Surface Laptop 8 with the biggest discount also happens to be one of the most beautiful models (at least in my opinion). This Surface Laptop with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage comes in Dune, making it stand out in a sea of silver and black laptops.
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Accessories
The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard can be used when connected physically to your Surface Pro or wirelessly. It's the most versatile keyboard you can get for the 2-in-1. This bundle also includes a Surface Slim Pen 2.
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This is the same Surface Pro Flex Keyboard that can be used wirelessly or through a physical connection. This version does not include a Surface Slim Pen, helping keep the price lower.
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This mouse can lie flat for easy storage in your bag or pocket.
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Do I need Prime membership for Big Deal Days?
Yes. To get all Prime Big Deal Days discounts, you'll need a paid Prime membership or, if you haven't signed up before, a 30-day free trial. Some deals are available to shoppers without Prime, but many of the event's best discounts are reserved for Prime members.
Amazon Prime: Free 30-day trial
New members can enjoy exclusive Prime Day discounts for free and cancel anytime. After the trial, membership is $14.99/month plus tax. Includes access to games via Prime Gaming alongside Prime Video and Prime Music.
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Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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