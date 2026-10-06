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Prime Big Deal Days are here, and that means big savings on the hottest tech. Microsoft Surface sales slash hundreds of dollars off the Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface accessories.

Best Buy and other retailers are running competing sales alongside Prime Big Deal Days, so the best Surface deals are spread across the web. You'll also see prices fluctuate as stock runs out or sits for too long. I've scoured the web for the best Surface deals, and our team at Windows Central will keep this piece up to date with the best discounts.

You'll notice that I don't list the Surface Pro 12-inch or Surface Laptop 13-inch below. That's because those PCs have new versions with Snapdragon X2 processors launching next week. You can still buy older models with first-gen Snapdragon X chips, but I'd recommend waiting until the new generation ships to see where prices fall on older devices.

Surface Pro (13-inch)

Bundle Save 27% ($479.99) Surface Pro + Keyboard & Pen: was $1,779.98 now $1,299.99 at Amazon

This Surface Pro bundle comes with everything you need to get work done and create on the go, including a keyboard and Surface Slim Pen. The Surface Pro in this bundle is a premium 2-in-1 that can be used as a standalone tablet or like a laptop when the keyboard is attached. This model has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which should be enough for everyday productivity, though people working with large media files may want additional cloud or external storage. Read more Read less ▼

Standalone Surface Save 25% ($370) Microsoft Surface Pro (13-inch): was $1,499.99 now $1,129.99 at Amazon If you just want the Surface Pro on its own or already have a keyboard, this is a great option. The Snapdragon X2 Plus processor helps deliver excellent battery life while providing plenty of performance for everyday productivity. Read more Read less ▼

Surface Laptop 8

Top Pick Save 25% ($420) Microsoft Surface Laptop 8: was $1,699.99 now $1,279.99 at Amazon Refreshed with a Snapdragon X2 Elite processor, this Surface Laptop promises faster performance and better graphics than we've ever seen in this lineup. This model comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, making it my top pick for everyday productivity and getting work done. Read more Read less ▼

Dune Save 31% ($500) Microsoft Surface Laptop 8: was $1,599.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy The Surface Laptop 8 with the biggest discount also happens to be one of the most beautiful models (at least in my opinion). This Surface Laptop with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage comes in Dune, making it stand out in a sea of silver and black laptops. Read more Read less ▼

Accessories

Keyboard Save 15% ($60) Microsoft Surface Pro Flex Keyboard: was $399.99 now $339.99 at Best Buy This is the same Surface Pro Flex Keyboard that can be used wirelessly or through a physical connection. This version does not include a Surface Slim Pen, helping keep the price lower. Read more Read less ▼

Do I need Prime membership for Big Deal Days? Yes. To get all Prime Big Deal Days discounts, you'll need a paid Prime membership or, if you haven't signed up before, a 30-day free trial. Some deals are available to shoppers without Prime, but many of the event's best discounts are reserved for Prime members.

Amazon Prime: Free 30-day trial New members can enjoy exclusive Prime Day discounts for free and cancel anytime. After the trial, membership is $14.99/month plus tax. Includes access to games via Prime Gaming alongside Prime Video and Prime Music. Read more Read less ▼

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