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Black Friday is making expensive computers cheap again, and this deal on a Microsoft Surface Pro complete with its keyboard accessory is not one to pass up. Right now, Best Buy has slashed $540 off the Surface Pro with keyboard bundle, bringing it down to just $899 while stocks last!

You don't usually find Surface Pro 13-inch on sale for less than $1,000 these days

The ongoing component crisis has forced hardware makers to increase prices across the board, meaning devices like the Surface Pro haven't been seen below $1,000 in months. So for a deal to come along and make the Surface Pro WITH its optional keyboard accessory available for $899 is a rare sight in 2026.

This deal nets you the Surface Pro 11th Gen with Snapdragon X Plus with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. This is deal is also available in Black or Platinum colorways, which is always nice. The Surface Pro comes with an amazing high-resolution 120Hz LCD touchscreen, which looks great and is smooth as butter.

Of course, as mentioned, the deal also includes the Surface Pro keyboard, which may say is a must have requirement for this device. Usually, the keyboard sets you back around $150, so to get it included at $899 is a huge saving. That keyboard can also charge the Surface Slim Pen 2, if you choose to buy one separately.

In fact, I found this deal so good to pass up that I actually got one for my fiancé, who has been looking for a new PC for her day to day tasks over the last few months. The Surface Pro with keyboard is more than capable of handling your usual productivity tasks, web browsing, email, Teams/Slack etc, as well as a bit of photoshop and video editing.

If you want to check out more Surface deals this Black Friday weekend, be sure to check out our best Surface deals hub that will remain up to date with the latest deals we find them!

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