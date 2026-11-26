Microsoft's GitHub promoted a project bringing PS5 games to PC, but quickly deleted the post after backlash
GitHub has deleted a post celebrating AnyPS5 after users called out its apparent double standards over GTA 6 and other projects.
Context is needed here. Over the past couple of months, AI has made significant advancements, enabling players to run games like the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake on PC just two weeks after a jailbreak for the Nintendo Switch 2 was discovered.
Since then, a PC port of Grand Theft Auto 6 has been circulating, running at 30fps, you can read more on that here. Rockstar, the creators of the franchise, have been quick to shut down the repositories cropping up on GitHub, and they’re even shutting down Discord servers dedicated to the project.
That brings us to a very weird post made by the official GitHub page on X (formerly Twitter), which has since been deleted. In it, the company stated:
“GTA 6 is finally here, sparking one of the biggest weeks in gaming and open source on GitHub… The repo AnyPS5 has passed 58K stars since its August launch, rewriting PS5 executables to run on Windows and Linux. Does changing where games run cross a legal line? Share your take… Happy GTA Vimas.”
GitHub's apparent double standards raise questions
I’m honestly a bit surprised, especially given that GitHub has been cooperating with Rockstar to take down repos that try to get GTA 6 running on PC ahead of any official release. While emulation itself isn’t illegal, I find this whole AI-driven development scene a rather gray area. I doubt many people taking part in these activities are legally sourcing their games.
This is all without mentioning that GitHub actively takes down any repositories that aim to do anything similar with Xbox, which is what the whole current GTA 6 unofficial PC port is based on, and I thought that was at least worth pointing out.
If the games are being sourced legally, that’s a different story entirely. But in the case of GTA 6, the game was leaked online. While AnyPS5 might not necessarily be doing anything wrong, it opens the floodgates for pirates to take advantage, so it’s no wonder GitHub promptly took down the post after most of the replies were backlash.
Do let me know your thoughts, though. Is this a huge misstep by GitHub, or not much of a big deal? Let me know in the comments and be sure to take part in our poll below:
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Adam is a Psychology Master’s graduate passionate about gaming, community building, and digital engagement. A lifelong Xbox fan since 2001, he started with Halo: Combat Evolved and remains an avid achievement hunter. Over the years, he has engaged with several Discord communities, helping them get established and grow. Gaming has always been more than a hobby for Adam—it’s where he’s met many friends, taken on new challenges, and connected with communities that share his passion.
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