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For the second time today, I’m writing about PlayStation, and I have a feeling this won’t be the last time I discuss Sony’s console. The jailbreaking scene is offering a whole slew of reasons to revisit what I once considered Sony’s worst console to date. Thanks to community efforts, it’s quickly becoming a machine I might actually pick up secondhand.

If you’ve been out of the loop and aren’t sure what I’m talking about, the PlayStation 5 has been jailbroken. This allows users to install custom software on the platform, ranging from Xbox Cloud Gaming, which lets you play the latest Xbox exclusive, Gears of War: E-Day, on a PS5, to Xbox 360 and Original Xbox emulation.

Honestly, I’ve started to not get shocked by what people are doing with their jailbroken PS5s. We’ve even got a mod that allows you to insert PS2 games into your PS5 and play them directly on the console, with work currently underway to get PS3 games working as well.

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It feels like the Wild West out there for PlayStation right now, and Xbox emulation is just the tip of the iceberg. Currently, fans can play titles like Gears of War 2 and 3, with the list of compatible games expanding as more work is done. The software itself is actually just a port of the existing Xenia emulator for PC, which allows 360 games to run on Windows through emulation.

As for Original Xbox games, it’s a similar story. XPSEmu can let PlayStation fans experience Halo 2 and even Forza. It’s honestly extremely impressive what modders are doing here. Whether these mods are being rushed through thanks to recent advancements in AI, I really don’t know. We’re seeing some genuinely crazy stuff happen with games lately, from Minecraft in Elden Ring to all sorts of whacky mods.

I’ll be honest, I do have concerns over where all this eventually leads, especially with people reportedly making open-source versions of Microsoft Office and Adobe’s suite of apps, all made thanks to AI. But for now, seeing the PS5 do all these things is impressive at the very least.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments. Do you find this cool, or does it worry you? And don’t forget to take part in our poll!

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