People were hoping for a new batch of Xbox backward-compatible games after months of teasing.. and here's what Microsoft has to offer.

Xbox's backward compatibility program is one of the top innovations Microsoft has put out for its ecosystem. Hundreds of OG and Xbox 360 games were brought forward natively to modern consoles, helping game preservation and making Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S the only place you can play many classics. Microsoft has been expanding that program even further.

Last summer, Microsoft unveiled a handful of OG Xbox games ported and emulated to Windows 11 via the Xbox PC app, leading to hopes Microsoft was about to reinvigorate the program in general. Today, we're getting a few more, as well as full Xbox achievement support for select classic titles.

"XBOX is expanding its backward compatibility offering on PC with 21 additional original XBOX games, bringing the total to 25," Microsoft wrote on Xbox Wire. "The expanded lineup includes classics such as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. XBOX is also adding achievements to more original XBOX titles, including Knights of the Old Republic, giving players new ways to revisit and celebrate classic games."

Knights of the Old Republic laid the foundation for Mass Effect, and is one of BioWare's most legendary titles. Don't tell EA that (Image credit: EA)

Xbox makes the exact game listing crystal clear, saying, "The 21 additional games available to players in supported countries starting today are:"

Armed and Dangerous

Disney's Chicken Little

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (also available with XBOX Game Pass)

Grabbed by the Ghoulies (also available with XBOX Game Pass)

Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb

Red Faction II

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight II Jedi Outcast

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: Starfighter – Special Edition

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Thrillville

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

It continues, "These join the four games already available on PC: "

BLiNX: The Time Sweeper (also available with XBOX Game Pass)

Conker: Live and Reloaded (also available with XBOX Game Pass)

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (also available with XBOX Game Pass)

Fuzion Frenzy (also available with XBOX Game Pass)

25 original XBOX games are rolling out today on PC, including KOTOR I & II, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, and Blinx: The Time Sweeper. Select titles are also getting Achievements for the first time. Preserving our history means making sure people can still play the timeless games from the past.November 12, 2026

Many have been hoping games like Singularity and Skylanders would hit full back-compat, given that Microsoft now owns these properties via Activision. The Xbox Game Preservation website has tens of thousands of votes for games; alas, that's sadly not what we're getting this week. Still, being able to access some OG games and land their Xbox Mythic achievements is something I personally never saw happening, given that these games are no longer anywhere near in active development.

For the first time ever, players can now earn achievements in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords, BLiNX: The Time Sweeper, and Conker: Live and Reloaded. Xbox

It's a little bittersweet given that EA just killed BioWare. Knights of the Old Republic is one of the best RPGs ever made, with twists that few games have managed to top to this day. I'm hopeful that Microsoft will address some outstanding Xbox 360 games for backward compatibility too, particularly Skylanders, which, given the Spyro remake, has an opportunity to find a new audience in 2026, in my view.

Xbox's 25th anniversary will continue through the week, with a variety of small announcements, including the nostalgia-driven Playback feature. I'm not expecting anything huge like an Xbox Helix reveal, but could we finally see the Xbox Elite Controller Series 3? Time will tell.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.