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That this was PC only when it launched was about the only thing we didn't like.

My colleague, Ben Wilson, reviewed the Honeycomb Echo controller in the early part of 2026, and the main criticism we had was that it didn't also work on the Xbox.

Fast forward to, well, now, and there is a dual Xbox and PC version of the Honeycomb Echo, and for those of us in the UK, our time to get one has arrived.

Shipping on November 20, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 fans can pick one up at Scan for £149.99 with preorders open now.

Honeycomb Echo: £149.99 at Scan "The Honeycomb Echo Aviation Controller XPC is a compact, all-in-one flight simulation controller designed for use with Xbox and PC, offering an accessible and space-saving alternative to a traditional flight simulator setup."

As someone who's got into Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 a bit this year, I've previously written about how I totally understand why people go for a flight stick. The experience is not only a little more realistic, but it's also far easier to have fine control over your virtual plane than with a regular controller or a keyboard and mouse combination.

But for a lot of folks, especially those who have been console-first for most of their lives and feel most comfortable with a controller, the Honeycomb Echo is probably a better choice.

It combines the fine control and extra features you find on a flight stick with a more comfortable and familiar form factor. And let's face it, if you play on the couch in front of your TV, a controller like this will always be more convenient than a flight stick.

The more familiar form factor is definitely less jarring than getting used to a full flight stick. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Ben Wilson summed it up perfectly in his review:

"I love seeing brands take risks on quirky hardware like this, and it's even better when they make it out of the prototype stage and prove to be much more than a gimmick. Rather than setting up full-size peripherals in the evenings, I'm finding myself reaching for the Echo far more often."

It is quirky, but it's far from a gimmick. It's taken a little while to get an Xbox version out of the door, but it's here now, and of course, it'll also work with PC. If you've been looking for that next step in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, this might well be what you've been waiting on.

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