Already synonymous with flight simulation hardware, Thrustmaster is expanding its sim gaming range again with the HOTAS Warthog Mk. II, an "enhanced" variant of its popular, military-themed stick and throttle bundle for PC. Previously announced at Flight Sim Expo, it's releasing today, September 16, 2026, at an MSRP of $599.99, it's available from the official eStore and Amazon.

Indeed, the Warthog Mk. II features the same official U.S. Air Force licensing as its predecessor, with a design that seems almost indistinguishable from the Mk. I at a glance. In reality, Thrustmaster has focused mostly on the internals, redesigning its "H.E.A.R.T." Hall-Effect sensor mechanism "to offer enhanced smoothness and durability".

On the outside, it's still a 1:1-scale recreation of a Viper stick grip and the Warthog A-10C throttle with separate controls for both simulated engines (plus a locking system). Despite a few visual tweaks, the Mk. II supports full compatibility "with all Thrustmaster grips", which is great news for any sim enthusiasts who already adopted the brand's ecosystem on Windows PCs.

Image 1 of 4 Thrustmaster's VIPER flight stick. (Image credit: Thrustmaster) And its companion, the WARTHOG throttle unit. (Image credit: Thrustmaster) The refined MK II flight stick base. (Image credit: Thrustmaster) And Thrustmaster's Hall-Effect sensors visualized. (Image credit: Thrustmaster) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

I've tested a huge number of flight sticks for games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, but I haven't strayed too far into military sims, or even further out to space-faring dogfights in titles like Elite Dangerous. However, I've always seen the Thrustmaster Warthog Mk. I appearing among some of the top-rated HOTAS sets in my adventures, so I definitely knew about it.

This release came with a chance to test the Warthog Mk. II for myself, so of course I said yes to a sample. Imagine my surprise when Thrustmaster's shipping confirmation included the 6.56 kg heft of this dense, 100% metal monster listed in its specs, with some extra weight on top for packaging. My word, what am I getting myself into?

The Viper flight stick grip provides a flight experience that's as close as possible to a real fighter pilot's. Thrustmaster

Don't get me wrong, it's not like I've never, ever tried a flight stick in a combat game, but a HOTAS set of this intensity needs to be paired with something that fits better than a Cessna in Microsoft Flight Simulator. I'm looking forward to seeing how the first Warthog version built such a reputation, and whether its accolades carry over to the "sturdier" Mk. II.

That, and I need to figure out bindings for the stick's 19 buttons and the 8-way hat switch, even if the latter is usually quite obvious, before moving on to the Warthog control panel and its wealth of chunky levers, switches, and dials. That's up to 128 total buttons — should be fun! Stay tuned for my HOTAS Warthog Mk. II review going live before the end of the month.

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