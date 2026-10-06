Laptops are getting too expensive — Beat price hikes with Geekom's excellent mini PCs for Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days

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Published 5 min read

From powering through office work to light gaming, Geekom has you covered at affordable prices for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Bright GEEKOM Prime Day ad featuring five mini PCs on a glowing blue platform, with bold “up to 30% off” and “2 days only” sale text.
Geekom Prime Day sale on mini PCs. (Image credit: Geekom)

Geekom is serving up a bountiful buffet of its reliable mini PCs for Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days for hardworking keyboard warriors looking to get work done efficiently while saving desk space at lower prices.

Some of these mini PCs are on sale at Amazon itself, while others are being discounted on Geekom's own store to give PC users a wide variety of options depending on their budget and needs.

Do note that some of these deals will require entering discount codes during checkout to apply the price drop, as provided below. The codes are valid from October 1, to October 7, 2026.

Amazon deals

Geekom A5 Pro (AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)
Solid AMD Ryzen 5 mini PC for office work
Save $29
Geekom A5 Pro (AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): was $569 now $540 at Amazon with code WCA5PDFB


Use the code "TYA5PDFB" or "WCA5PDFB" during checkout to reduce its price from $569.00 to $540.00.



"The A5 Pro's all-aluminium build, dual-channel RAM, 2.5GbE networking, and SD card reader make it one of the most practical machines at this size. The 20W Ryzen 5 handles office work and light creative tasks quietly and capably, just don't expect it to tackle 4K video or any real gaming." ~ Alaistair Jennings, writer at TechRadar

TechRadar review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

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View Deal
Geekom IT13 MAX AI (Intel Ultra 9 185H, 24GB LPDDR5, 500GB SSD)
Capable Intel Ultra 9 mini PC for office work
Save 16% ($125)
Geekom IT13 MAX AI (Intel Ultra 9 185H, 24GB LPDDR5, 500GB SSD): was $799 now $674 at Amazon


"This is a very capable and solidly built mini PC, with a processor that offers the might and AI potential but lacks any serious support from the rest of the components. The Ultra 9 185H performs as expected, and for office and light creative work the IT13 Max is an excellent option." ~ Alaistair Jennings, writer at TechRadar

TechRadar review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

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View Deal
Geekom IT12 MAX (Intel Ultra 5 125U, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD)
Efficent and functional Intel Ultra 5 125U mini PC
Save $52
Geekom IT12 MAX (Intel Ultra 5 125U, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD): was $649 now $597 at Amazon with code WCT22DFB


Use the code "TYT22DFB" or "WCT22DFB" during checkout to reduce its price from $649.00 to $597.00.



The Geekom IT12 MAX offers robust workflow performance rates thanks to its Intel Ultra 5 125U CPU and 16GB RAM, sturdy Wi-Fi 7 & Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, an efficient GEEKOM 3.0 Cooling energy saving system, and a 500GB SSD that can be upgraded up to 2TB for extra storage.

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Geekom A8 Max (Ryzen 7 8745HS, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD)
A work and light gaming mini PC
Save $80
Geekom A8 Max (Ryzen 7 8745HS, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD): was $799 now $719 at Amazon with code WCA8XDFB


Use the code "TYA8XDFB" or "WCA8XDFB" during checkout to reduce its price from $799.00 to $719.00.



Power through productivity tasks and take breaks with light 1080p PC games with little to no performance drops using the A8 Max Gaming Mini PC and it's upgraded 16GB RAM (up to 128GB) and 1TB SSD (up to 4TB).

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Geekom deals

Geekom A5 Pro (AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)
Solid AMD Ryzen 5 mini PC for office work
Save 12% ($70)
Geekom A5 Pro (AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): was $569 now $499 at Geekom with code WCA5PDFB


Use the code "TYA5PDFB" or "WCA5PDFB" during checkout to reduce its price at Geekom further from $569.00 to $499.00.



"The A5 Pro's all-aluminium build, dual-channel RAM, 2.5GbE networking, and SD card reader make it one of the most practical machines at this size. The 20W Ryzen 5 handles office work and light creative tasks quietly and capably, just don't expect it to tackle 4K video or any real gaming." ~ Alaistair Jennings, writer at TechRadar

TechRadar review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Geekom IT13 MAX AI (Intel Ultra 9 185H, 24GB LPDDR5, 500GB SSD)
Capable Intel Ultra 9 mini PC for office work
Save 18% ($140)
Geekom IT13 MAX AI (Intel Ultra 9 185H, 24GB LPDDR5, 500GB SSD): was $799 now $659 at Geekom with code WCT3XDFB


Use the code "TYT3XDFB" or "WCT3XDFB" during checkout to reduce its price at Geekom further from $799.00 to $659.00.



"This is a very capable and solidly built mini PC, with a processor that offers the might and AI potential but lacks any serious support from the rest of the components. The Ultra 9 185H performs as expected, and for office and light creative work the IT13 Max is an excellent option." ~ Alaistair Jennings, writer at TechRadar

TechRadar review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Read moreRead less
View Deal

Which of these deals are worth your money?

A compact white GEEKOM mini PC sits on a wooden desk, with cables connected and keyboard edge visible, creating a tidy, practical workspace.

The Geekom A5 Pro Office Mini PC in action. (Image credit: TechRadar (Alaistair Jennings) | Geekom)

With the RAM crisis driving the prices of regular PCs and laptops to cost hundreds or thousands of dollars even with discounts, mini PCs have become a hot commodity for folks looking to get work done without breaking the bank.

These Geekom deals are fine examples of mini PCs, and the best value for money among them is the Geekom A5 Pro, which is available for $499.00 at Geekom when bought with the discount codes "TYT3XDFB" or "WCT3XDFB".

Our sister site TechRadar gave it a glowing 4/5 review, praising its performance thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5 7430U CPU and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, its versatile range of USB, HDMI, and LAN ports, and 'IceBlast 2.0' cooling system to keep it from overheating during extensive workflow tasks. It's all the same kind of quality we look for when we test Geekom mini PCs ourselves.

On top of that, it has a compact yet durable aluminum build, an SD card reader that can download images and videos reasonably fast, and a three-year warranty so you can replace it if it suffers any accidental damage.

What is the benefit of owning a mini PC compared to a regular laptop or PC?

While mini PCs are often not as powerful as dedicated laptops and PCs, they are far cheaper, energy-efficient alternatives that come in extremely small, compact designs that will save up precious space on your work desk.

How long will Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale last?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale will last from October 6, 2026 to October 7, 2026.

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Alexander Cope
Alexander Cope
Staff Writer - Deals/Gaming News

Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series

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