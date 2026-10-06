Click for next article

Geekom is serving up a bountiful buffet of its reliable mini PCs for Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days for hardworking keyboard warriors looking to get work done efficiently while saving desk space at lower prices.

Some of these mini PCs are on sale at Amazon itself, while others are being discounted on Geekom's own store to give PC users a wide variety of options depending on their budget and needs.

Do note that some of these deals will require entering discount codes during checkout to apply the price drop, as provided below. The codes are valid from October 1, to October 7, 2026.

You can find more deals on Geekom's entire lineup at Amazon from everyday computing solutions to high-performing mini-PCs between October 6, to October 7, 2026.

Amazon deals

Efficent and functional Intel Ultra 5 125U mini PC Save $52 Geekom IT12 MAX (Intel Ultra 5 125U, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD): was $649 now $597 at Amazon with code WCT22DFB

Use the code "TYT22DFB" or "WCT22DFB" during checkout to reduce its price from $649.00 to $597.00. —



The Geekom IT12 MAX offers robust workflow performance rates thanks to its Intel Ultra 5 125U CPU and 16GB RAM, sturdy Wi-Fi 7 & Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, an efficient GEEKOM 3.0 Cooling energy saving system, and a 500GB SSD that can be upgraded up to 2TB for extra storage. Read more Read less ▼

Geekom deals

Which of these deals are worth your money?

The Geekom A5 Pro Office Mini PC in action. (Image credit: TechRadar (Alaistair Jennings) | Geekom)

With the RAM crisis driving the prices of regular PCs and laptops to cost hundreds or thousands of dollars even with discounts, mini PCs have become a hot commodity for folks looking to get work done without breaking the bank.

These Geekom deals are fine examples of mini PCs, and the best value for money among them is the Geekom A5 Pro, which is available for $499.00 at Geekom when bought with the discount codes "TYT3XDFB" or "WCT3XDFB".

Our sister site TechRadar gave it a glowing 4/5 review, praising its performance thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5 7430U CPU and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, its versatile range of USB, HDMI, and LAN ports, and 'IceBlast 2.0' cooling system to keep it from overheating during extensive workflow tasks. It's all the same kind of quality we look for when we test Geekom mini PCs ourselves.

On top of that, it has a compact yet durable aluminum build, an SD card reader that can download images and videos reasonably fast, and a three-year warranty so you can replace it if it suffers any accidental damage.

As a reminder, you can find more discounted Geekom mini PCs and other Geekom desktops on sale at Amazon's Prime Day sale from October 6, to October 7, 2026.

What is the benefit of owning a mini PC compared to a regular laptop or PC? While mini PCs are often not as powerful as dedicated laptops and PCs, they are far cheaper, energy-efficient alternatives that come in extremely small, compact designs that will save up precious space on your work desk.

How long will Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale last? Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale will last from October 6, 2026 to October 7, 2026.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.