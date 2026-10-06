Laptops are getting too expensive — Beat price hikes with Geekom's excellent mini PCs for Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days
From powering through office work to light gaming, Geekom has you covered at affordable prices for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
Geekom is serving up a bountiful buffet of its reliable mini PCs for Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days for hardworking keyboard warriors looking to get work done efficiently while saving desk space at lower prices.
Some of these mini PCs are on sale at Amazon itself, while others are being discounted on Geekom's own store to give PC users a wide variety of options depending on their budget and needs.
Do note that some of these deals will require entering discount codes during checkout to apply the price drop, as provided below. The codes are valid from October 1, to October 7, 2026.
- You can find more deals on Geekom's entire lineup at Amazon from everyday computing solutions to high-performing mini-PCs between October 6, to October 7, 2026.
Amazon deals
Use the code "TYA5PDFB" or "WCA5PDFB" during checkout to reduce its price from $569.00 to $540.00.
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"The A5 Pro's all-aluminium build, dual-channel RAM, 2.5GbE networking, and SD card reader make it one of the most practical machines at this size. The 20W Ryzen 5 handles office work and light creative tasks quietly and capably, just don't expect it to tackle 4K video or any real gaming." ~ Alaistair Jennings, writer at TechRadar
TechRadar review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
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"This is a very capable and solidly built mini PC, with a processor that offers the might and AI potential but lacks any serious support from the rest of the components. The Ultra 9 185H performs as expected, and for office and light creative work the IT13 Max is an excellent option." ~ Alaistair Jennings, writer at TechRadar
TechRadar review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
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Use the code "TYT22DFB" or "WCT22DFB" during checkout to reduce its price from $649.00 to $597.00.
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The Geekom IT12 MAX offers robust workflow performance rates thanks to its Intel Ultra 5 125U CPU and 16GB RAM, sturdy Wi-Fi 7 & Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, an efficient GEEKOM 3.0 Cooling energy saving system, and a 500GB SSD that can be upgraded up to 2TB for extra storage.
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Use the code "TYA8XDFB" or "WCA8XDFB" during checkout to reduce its price from $799.00 to $719.00.
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Power through productivity tasks and take breaks with light 1080p PC games with little to no performance drops using the A8 Max Gaming Mini PC and it's upgraded 16GB RAM (up to 128GB) and 1TB SSD (up to 4TB).
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Geekom deals
Use the code "TYA5PDFB" or "WCA5PDFB" during checkout to reduce its price at Geekom further from $569.00 to $499.00.
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"The A5 Pro's all-aluminium build, dual-channel RAM, 2.5GbE networking, and SD card reader make it one of the most practical machines at this size. The 20W Ryzen 5 handles office work and light creative tasks quietly and capably, just don't expect it to tackle 4K video or any real gaming." ~ Alaistair Jennings, writer at TechRadar
TechRadar review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Read moreRead less▼
Use the code "TYT3XDFB" or "WCT3XDFB" during checkout to reduce its price at Geekom further from $799.00 to $659.00.
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"This is a very capable and solidly built mini PC, with a processor that offers the might and AI potential but lacks any serious support from the rest of the components. The Ultra 9 185H performs as expected, and for office and light creative work the IT13 Max is an excellent option." ~ Alaistair Jennings, writer at TechRadar
TechRadar review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Read moreRead less▼
Which of these deals are worth your money?
With the RAM crisis driving the prices of regular PCs and laptops to cost hundreds or thousands of dollars even with discounts, mini PCs have become a hot commodity for folks looking to get work done without breaking the bank.
These Geekom deals are fine examples of mini PCs, and the best value for money among them is the Geekom A5 Pro, which is available for $499.00 at Geekom when bought with the discount codes "TYT3XDFB" or "WCT3XDFB".
Our sister site TechRadar gave it a glowing 4/5 review, praising its performance thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5 7430U CPU and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, its versatile range of USB, HDMI, and LAN ports, and 'IceBlast 2.0' cooling system to keep it from overheating during extensive workflow tasks. It's all the same kind of quality we look for when we test Geekom mini PCs ourselves.
On top of that, it has a compact yet durable aluminum build, an SD card reader that can download images and videos reasonably fast, and a three-year warranty so you can replace it if it suffers any accidental damage.
- As a reminder, you can find more discounted Geekom mini PCs and other Geekom desktops on sale at Amazon's Prime Day sale from October 6, to October 7, 2026.
What is the benefit of owning a mini PC compared to a regular laptop or PC?
While mini PCs are often not as powerful as dedicated laptops and PCs, they are far cheaper, energy-efficient alternatives that come in extremely small, compact designs that will save up precious space on your work desk.
How long will Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale last?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale will last from October 6, 2026 to October 7, 2026.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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