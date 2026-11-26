This year's Black Friday is more important than ever for storage buyers. We've been up against AI-inflated prices all year, and although the market still hasn't returned to where it was before AI data centers ate up the world's supply of memory and storage, there are some genuine deals to be had.
It's basically a "Make the best of a bad situation" scenario. If you absolutely need extra storage, these are the Black Friday SSD deals already live that I would recommend to friends and family.
There's a mix of internal and external storage deals here, with prices starting as low as $139. I'll be sure to keep the page up-to-date with any new SSD deals I can find in the coming days.
Samsung's 9100 PRO offers incredible PCIe 5.0 speeds up to 14,700MB/s, making it ideal for gaming, specialized work, and creative tasks. This 2TB model is nearly half the price.
See at: BestBuy.com
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Highly rated, with read/write speeds up to 6,000MB/s and 4,000MB/s makes this an excellent buy if you're not looking to overspend.
See at: Amazon.com
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This speedy M.2 drive comes with its own heatsink, and it hits up to a 7,100MB/s read speed, perfect for PC gaming.
See at: Newegg.com
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Samsung's awesome 1TB 990 hits speeds up to 7,150MB/s read and 6,450MB/s write, giving a nice bump without a lot of extra cost.
See at: BestBuy.com
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This tiny external 1TB drive offers up to 2,000MB/s transfer speeds over USB-C, and its IP65 rating protects against spills and drops.
See at: Amazon.com
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Samsung's 9100 PRO makes the jump to the PCIe 5.0 standard, hitting read speeds up to 14,700MB/s and write speeds up to 13,300MB/s. Perfect for gaming, creation, and practically everything else.
See at: Amazon.com
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Samsung's storage supremacy continues outside the PC, and the portable 2TB T9 drive is great for bulk storage you keep with you. Speeds hit up to 2,000MB/s via USB-C.
See at: BestBuy.com
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For $50 more than Samsung's 2TB 9100 PRO, you can get the 4TB T-Force G50 EVO with read speeds up to 5,000MB/s. If you don't yet have a PCIe 5.0 PC, this is the way to go for bulk storage.
See at: Newegg.com
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Why are storage prices so high in November 2026?
AI data centers have captured the minds of people the world over, and the massive initiative to build enough compute for AI has dried up the supply of memory and storage.
Prices across practically all of tech have gone up as a result, but the RAM and SSDs we use for our own PCs have taken the hardest hit.
Prices have risen exponentially in the past year or two, and no one really knows when the RAM crisis will end (if it ever does).
Is Black Friday a good time to buy a new SSD?
I'll be honest with you: it hasn't been a good time to buy PC storage at any point in 2026. Prices are so inflated that even monster sales fail to drop costs to the MSRP we were seeing a year or two ago.
At least with Black Friday, you're getting some pretty big discounts on the prices that make up our new tech reality.
Yes, you can certainly try to wait out the AI boom and buy storage whenever prices fall again, but I know that many of you simply need more capacity with no time to wait. If you're in the latter camp, this guide should give you a good idea of the best Black Friday SSD deals available so far.
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Cale Hunt brings to Windows Central more than nine years of experience writing about PC gaming, Windows laptops, accessories, and beyond. If it runs Windows or in some way complements the hardware, there’s a good chance he knows about it, has written about it, or is already busy testing it.
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