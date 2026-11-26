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This year's Black Friday is more important than ever for storage buyers. We've been up against AI-inflated prices all year, and although the market still hasn't returned to where it was before AI data centers ate up the world's supply of memory and storage, there are some genuine deals to be had.

It's basically a "Make the best of a bad situation" scenario. If you absolutely need extra storage, these are the Black Friday SSD deals already live that I would recommend to friends and family.

There's a mix of internal and external storage deals here, with prices starting as low as $139. I'll be sure to keep the page up-to-date with any new SSD deals I can find in the coming days.

Why are storage prices so high in November 2026?

Samsung's 9100 PRO is an awesome internal M.2 SSD that's on sale this week for Black Friday. (Image credit: Tech Radar (John Loeffler) | Samsung)

AI data centers have captured the minds of people the world over, and the massive initiative to build enough compute for AI has dried up the supply of memory and storage.

Prices across practically all of tech have gone up as a result, but the RAM and SSDs we use for our own PCs have taken the hardest hit.

Prices have risen exponentially in the past year or two, and no one really knows when the RAM crisis will end (if it ever does).

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a new SSD? I'll be honest with you: it hasn't been a good time to buy PC storage at any point in 2026. Prices are so inflated that even monster sales fail to drop costs to the MSRP we were seeing a year or two ago. At least with Black Friday, you're getting some pretty big discounts on the prices that make up our new tech reality. Yes, you can certainly try to wait out the AI boom and buy storage whenever prices fall again, but I know that many of you simply need more capacity with no time to wait. If you're in the latter camp, this guide should give you a good idea of the best Black Friday SSD deals available so far.

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