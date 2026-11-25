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Mobile controllers can be surprisingly expensive, especially if you want Hall Effect sticks and support for larger devices. The GameSir X5 Lite for XBOX checks both boxes, and it's currently down to $35.99 for Black Friday.

XBOX celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and accessory makers are in on the fun. The GameSir X5 Lite for XBOX would look right at home alongside an X25 Special Edition XBOX controller or the XBOX Series X X25. For Black Friday, you can get the GameSir X5 Lite for XBOX for 20 percent off.

XBOX 25 Save 20% ($9) GameSir X5 Lite for XBOX: was $44.99 now $35.99 at Amazon This phone controller has Hall Effect sticks and triggers and supports everything from a tiny phone to a small tablet. Its transparent green body is an ode to the original XBOX, as are its colorful (and swappable) ABXY buttons.

Why should you buy this GameSir controller?

Thanks to its Hall Effect sticks, the GameSir X5 Lite for XBOX is less likely to develop stick drift. It has Hall Effect triggers as well.

The retractable design of the controller lets you fit in a wide range of devices. It can expand to up to 213mm, so you can even connect an iPad mini. The GameSir X5 Lite for XBOX supports pass through charging, so whichever device you have connected can stay charged while you play.

The GameSir X5 Lite for XBOX has a translucent green body that shows off its internals. It also has colored ABXY buttons as a throwback to the original XBOX. Those buttons are swappable, allowing you to configure the controller to match the layout of different hardware.

If you like the look of the GameSir X5 Lite for XBOX, you need to check out our collection of XBOX 25th anniversary merch. There are a ton of accessories with translucent green bodies, including keyboards, mice, and controller docks.

Should I wait until Black Friday for a better deal? There's always a chance that prices could change between Black Friday on November 27 and Cyber Monday, but this is a good price for the GameSir X5 Lite. The controller only launched earlier this year, and this is the first discount I've seen for the accessory.

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