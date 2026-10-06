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You can now beat the scalpers and ensure that you get what I believe is the most stunning Xbox controller ever made. Pre-orders for the Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition are live right now!

A translucent green design lets you see the internal components of the controller while also giving you a shot of nostalgia. Fans have wanted a green controller like this for years, and Xbox finally delivered.

Pre-order Xbox X25 Controller: $79 at Amazon This Xbox controller has a translucent "OG Green" shell that lets you see the internal components of the gamepad. It celebrates the 25th anniversary of Xbox with some nice touches, such as its ABXY buttons being the same colors as those on the original Xbox controller.

An ode to Xbox

Microsoft announced the Xbox Series X25 earlier this year. While that console is gorgeous, those who already have an Xbox Series X may not buy another console just for a refreshed look. But you can celebrate the 25th anniversary of Xbox without spending $899.99.

The Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition is "OG Green" and has a translucent body. Small touches such as the ABXY buttons matching the original Xbox controller add up to make a stunning controller. The bumpers are even black and white similar to the black and white buttons of the "Duke" controller.

The black Xbox button shines a green light as a throwback to the early days of Xbox. The back of the controller has a see-through panel featuring the classic XBOX logo.

Unfortunately, as with most collectible hardware, scalpers will gobble up a lot of the stock of the Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition. Locking in a pre-order early is your best bet to avoid inflated resale prices.

Whether you're enjoying the new games that were just announced at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2026 or playing games you just converted through the Xbox disc-to-digital program, the Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition will be a gorgeous companion.

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