Click for next article

Gamescom continues to steamroll ahead with tons of more exciting game announcements, this time with the Future Games Show showcase, which kicks off today at 10:00 am PDT / 1:00 pm EDT / 6:00 pm BST.

This event will feature new gameplay trailers, deep dives, and developer interviews on over 40 Xbox and PC titles, along with revealing 13 brand new games.

With so many games getting the spotlight, we'll be rounding up all the biggest announcements from the event as they go live in one convenient place to save you the trouble of finding and remembering them yourself.

Latest Videos From Windows Central

Where and how you can watch Future Games Show at Gamescom 2026

Future Games Show at gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

To watch Future Games Show at Gamescom live or rewatch its VOD, you will have to tune into the Future Games Show's YouTube, Twitch, X, and Steam platforms.

All Xbox and PC games shown at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2026

This is where we'll compile all the major game announcements from the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2026, with links to their trailers and short descriptions of their premises, release dates, platforms, and more.

We'll be updating this post live as the show progresses, so make sure to keep refreshing the browser to stay up to date on the latest news reveals.

Worms: Galactic Tactics

Worms Galactic Tactics Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show at gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

The show kicks off with a new trailer for Worms: Galactic Tactics, a turn-based tactical spin on the classic Worms franchise with roguelike elements where you'll be blasting enemy worms to kingdom come with rocket launchers, bombs, and explosive sheep, to name a few.

Worms: Galactic Tactics will be releasing in 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 1/2, and PC via Steam.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show at gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Capcom makes an appearance to show off a new cinematic trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, an upcoming action game where you travel the land of Japan to rid Kyoto of the evil demons known as Genma.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is scheduled for September 4, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival

The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival Negan Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show at gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival is a side-scrolling beat 'em up in the grim universe of The Walking Dead franchise, but with a Streets of Rage-style twist.

Your goal is to play as one of the iconic survivors of the franchise like Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, Michonne, and Negan, and beat the undead snot out of any zombie standing in your way.

Walking Dead: Streets of Survival is set to launch on September 18, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Dioxide

Dioxide Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show at gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Dioxide is an upcoming tactical FPS with Soulslike elements where you are tasked with forging the last sanctuary for humanity in a dying, dystopian plagued by industrial decay, and infested with ravenous beasts and maniacs.

Dioxide is scheduled to release sometime in the future on PC via Steam.

Wolcen 2

Wolcen II Reveal Trailer - Future Games Show at gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Wolcen 2 is an upcoming ARPG set in a dark fantasy world where you must fight to survive being destroyed by hordes of monsters, giant spiders, and other evil creatures of the night.

Wolcen 2 is scheduled to release into early access during 2027 for PC via Steam.

Serious Sam: Shatterverse

Serious Sam: Shatterverse Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show at gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Serious Sam: Shatterverse is an upcoming roguelite FPS where you play as multiple alternate versions of the iconic Serious Sam and blast your way across the multiverse in chaotic shootouts solo or with friends in 5-player co-op.

Serious Sam: Shatterverse is scheduled to release on August 31, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

SPINE - This is Gun Fu

SPINE - This is Gun Fu Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show at gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

SPINE - This is Gun Fu, is an upcoming cyberpunk action game where you play as a rebellious street artist named Redline searching for her brother, who's been captured by a tyrannical AI regime.

Together with your sentient combat implant named Spine, you will shoot and kick your way through bad guys in over-the-top battles using a unique combat system that makes you feel like you're living in a gun-fu martial arts movie.

SPINE - This is Gun Fu is set to launch in 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

STAR WARS: Galactic Racer

STAR WARS: Galactic Racer Deep Dive - Future Games Show at gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

STAR WARS: Galactic Racer is an upcoming racing game set in the Star Wars universe, and the developers stopped by with an interview trailer to talk about the game's systems, vehicles, and more.

STAR WARS: Galactic Racer is set to launch on October 6, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Alkimya: House of Wisdom

Alkimya: House of Wisdom Reveal Trailer - Future Games Show at gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Alkimya: House of Wisdom is an upcoming survival horror game set in Baghdad, 1258, where you must explore the titular library for an elixir to save your dying daughter while avoiding being murdered by Mongolian invaders and eldritch horrors.

Alkimya: House of Wisdom is set to release sometime in the future for PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show at gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault is an upcoming action-RPG where you explore dungeons for ancient treasure and sell it off to help your shop prosper while helping out your local community.

The game leaves early access on September 2, 2026, and will launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and Windows.

Sword Sage: Awakening

Sword Sage: Awakening Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show at gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Sword Sage: Awakening is an upcoming hack-and-slash set in a world inspired by Chinese mythology. In this game, you are tasked with mastering a diverse combat system to fight ancient evil monstrosities let loose by a mistake made by your ancestors a thousand years ago.

Sword Sage: Awakening is set to release sometime in the future for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Tides of Annihilation

Tides of Annihilation Deep Dive - Future Games Show at gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Tides of Annihilation is an upcoming action-adventure where you must embark on a dangerous quest to restore a fractured London to its original form after otherworldly invaders destroyed it.

The Future Games Show gives us a deeper look into its story, gameplay, and dark fantasy setting inspired by the legends of King Arthur with a developer deep dive trailer.

Tides of Annihilation is set to launch sometime in the future for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Guns of Eschaton

Guns of Eschaton Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show at gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Guns of Eschaton is a soulslike FPS where you are travelling through an apocalyptic Wild West to find your way back home. Along your journey, you will be getting into firefights with cultists, demons, and other unspeakable monsters that require dark magic and a ton of lead to put down.

Guns of Eschaton is set to launch sometime in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Resonance: A Plague Tale

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Launch Trailer - Future Games Show at gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Resonance: A Plague Tale is an upcoming action-adventure game where you must uncover the mysteries of your past by solving the puzzles of the enigmatic Minotaur Island while keeping ahead of an army looking to collect your head.

Resonance: A Plague Tale is set to release tomorrow on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

If you want to learn more about this game, check out our review of Resonance: A Plague Tale, where we gave it 4.5/5 Stars.

Last Ditch Effort

Last Ditch Effort Reveal Trailer - Future Games Show at gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Last Ditch Effort is a dark fantasy brawler with a slick, pixel art style and insanely over-the-top side-scrolling combat gameplay. Your goal in this game is to fight through an apocalyptic world as the long warrior Igor Emmerich to find an ancient gate that can grant any wish, no matter how times you must die to reach it.

Last Ditch Effort is set to release sometime in 2027 for PC via Steam.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.