Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember's release date is revealed, with a time-limited 'Alpha' gameplay demo available on Xbox and PC
Unlock a special in-game item in Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember's limited-time Alpha Demo so you can use it in the final game when it launches on March 4, 2027, for Xbox and PC.
Koei Tecmo has released a gameplay trailer that confirms its upcoming action-soulslike, Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember, will be released on March 4, 2027, for Xbox Series X|S (with Xbox Play Anywhere), Xbox on PC, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Steam.
Additionally, Koei Tecmo has released a free playable Alpha demo available to download on all the aforementioned platforms (except Nintendo Switch 2) and has opened pre-orders for the game.
Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember is a sequel to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. It will take the player on a bloody and brutal journey across a dark fantasy version of China's Three Kingdoms period and battle many challenging foes, including iconic warriors from that era along with towering demons.
The game aims to top its predecessor with new weapons, magic, and techniques to master, more epic combat scenarios to survive in, and more challenging bosses to overcome.
You can get a taste of the early portions of Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember through its public Alpha Demo. It's free to download and play until September 30, 2026, and if you complete it, you will unlock a special Fledging Phoenix Helmet that can be used in the full game.
If you pre-order Wo Long 2: Wings of Ruin, you can get exclusive access to the Creator Goddess Garb armor set and early purchase access to the Harvest God Armor set.
The game will come in a standard edition (which only contains the base game) or a Digital Deluxe Edition, the latter of which features:
- Season pass that grants access to two future DLC expansions (the first will release on August 31, 2027, and the second on October 31, 2027), plus the Creator God Armor set as a Season Pass Bonus.
- Digital Mini Soundtrack
- Digital Artbook
- Shietieshou Hat.
Can't wait to dive back into this grim dark Soulslike take on the Three Kingdoms era
The original Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was an immensely fun, underrated Soulslike that we gave a 4.5/5 star review for its in-depth combat system and nail-bitingly tough bosses that were so satisfying to beat.
So I can't wait to see if its sequel has what it takes to top the first game when Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember launches next year on March 4, 2027.
In the meantime, I'll be playing the Alpha demo, as it's been a long while since I played a Soulslike, so I'll need to shake off the rust before the full game arrives.
Embody the power of a fiery Phoenix and descend upon the battlefield to purge horrifying demons and duel legendary heroes of the Three Kingdoms in Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember.
• Xbox Store Link
• Steam Store Link
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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