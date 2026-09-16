Koei Tecmo has released a gameplay trailer that confirms its upcoming action-soulslike, Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember, will be released on March 4, 2027, for Xbox Series X|S (with Xbox Play Anywhere), Xbox on PC, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Steam.

Additionally, Koei Tecmo has released a free playable Alpha demo available to download on all the aforementioned platforms (except Nintendo Switch 2) and has opened pre-orders for the game.

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember - Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember is a sequel to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. It will take the player on a bloody and brutal journey across a dark fantasy version of China's Three Kingdoms period and battle many challenging foes, including iconic warriors from that era along with towering demons.

The game aims to top its predecessor with new weapons, magic, and techniques to master, more epic combat scenarios to survive in, and more challenging bosses to overcome.

You can get a taste of the early portions of Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember through its public Alpha Demo. It's free to download and play until September 30, 2026, and if you complete it, you will unlock a special Fledging Phoenix Helmet that can be used in the full game.

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember Digital Deluxe Edition. (Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

If you pre-order Wo Long 2: Wings of Ruin, you can get exclusive access to the Creator Goddess Garb armor set and early purchase access to the Harvest God Armor set.

The game will come in a standard edition (which only contains the base game) or a Digital Deluxe Edition, the latter of which features:

Season pass that grants access to two future DLC expansions (the first will release on August 31, 2027, and the second on October 31, 2027), plus the Creator God Armor set as a Season Pass Bonus.

Digital Mini Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

Shietieshou Hat.

Can't wait to dive back into this grim dark Soulslike take on the Three Kingdoms era

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember - Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The original Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was an immensely fun, underrated Soulslike that we gave a 4.5/5 star review for its in-depth combat system and nail-bitingly tough bosses that were so satisfying to beat.

So I can't wait to see if its sequel has what it takes to top the first game when Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember launches next year on March 4, 2027.

In the meantime, I'll be playing the Alpha demo, as it's been a long while since I played a Soulslike, so I'll need to shake off the rust before the full game arrives.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.