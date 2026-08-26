Here's how to not miss out on Gamescom 2026's Future Games Show announcements on over 40 Xbox and PC titles
Gamescom has more video game news and reveals in store at the Future Game Show later today. Here's when and where you can tune in.
Gamescom 2026 Opening Night Live is over, but the fun is getting started, as Gamescom has tons more video game announcements to make through the Future Games Show livestream.
This event will feature trailers and news updates on over 40 Xbox and PC games like Tides of Annihilation, Onimusha: Way of the Samurai, and much more.
Here's how you can tune into the Future Games Show at Gamescom so you don't miss out on the reveals live.
Future Games Show at Gamescom 2026: watch times and platforms
Future Games Show at Gamescom will go live on YouTube, Twitch, X, and Steam at the following times:
- August 26, 2026, 10:00 am PDT
- August 26, 2026, 1:00 pm EDT
- August 26, 2026, 6:00 pm BST
- August 26, 2026, 7:00 am CEST
What can we expect to see during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2026?
The Future Games Show will be showcasing over 40 games (including world premieres on 13 unannounced titles) with several gameplay trailers and developer interviews.
Some of the games confirmed to appear include Capcom's upcoming revival of its classic Onimusha series with Onimusha: Way of the Sword, the indie action-RPG Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, and the original character-action game based on Arthurian lore, Tides of Annihilation.
Once the Future Games Show concludes, it will be followed by FGS Live, which will feature additional reveals, trailers, and developer interviews on smaller titles like Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2, the sequel to one of my favorite first-person shooters of 2023.
Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.