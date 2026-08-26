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More game reveals and news are coming at the Future Games Show

Gamescom 2026 Opening Night Live is over, but the fun is getting started, as Gamescom has tons more video game announcements to make through the Future Games Show livestream.

This event will feature trailers and news updates on over 40 Xbox and PC games like Tides of Annihilation, Onimusha: Way of the Samurai, and much more.

Here's how you can tune into the Future Games Show at Gamescom so you don't miss out on the reveals live.

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Future Games Show at Gamescom 2026: watch times and platforms

Future Games Show at gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Future Games Show at Gamescom will go live on YouTube, Twitch, X, and Steam at the following times:

August 26, 2026, 10:00 am PDT

August 26, 2026, 1:00 pm EDT

August 26, 2026, 6:00 pm BST

August 26, 2026, 7:00 am CEST

What can we expect to see during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2026?

Cut down Gemna as the legendary Musashi Miyamoto in Onimusha: Way of the Sword. (Image credit: Capcom)

The Future Games Show will be showcasing over 40 games (including world premieres on 13 unannounced titles) with several gameplay trailers and developer interviews.

Some of the games confirmed to appear include Capcom's upcoming revival of its classic Onimusha series with Onimusha: Way of the Sword, the indie action-RPG Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, and the original character-action game based on Arthurian lore, Tides of Annihilation.

Once the Future Games Show concludes, it will be followed by FGS Live, which will feature additional reveals, trailers, and developer interviews on smaller titles like Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2, the sequel to one of my favorite first-person shooters of 2023.

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